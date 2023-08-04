The Michigan State football program officially opened 2023 fall camp with its first practice of the new season on Thursday. After practice was over, MSU head coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media about the first day and a variety of other topics. Here are several notes and updates that Tucker addressed about his team.

The quarterback battle

Without a doubt, the biggest question for Michigan State fans heading into the 2023 season is who is going start at quarterback. Redshirt senior Payton Thorne decided to transfer to Auburn, which creates a great opportunity for redshirt junior Noah Kim, redshirt freshman Katin Houser and true freshman Sam Leavitt. These are three inexperienced players, with Kim's 19 career passing attempts being the most on the roster. At Big Ten Media days in Indianapolis last week, Tucker called it a "three-guy race," between Kim, Houser and Leavitt. However, with Leavitt as a true freshman and just joining the team in the summer, the general expectation is for one of Houser or Kim to take the reins of the offense. Still, Tucker believes Leavitt is fully in the mix and has complimented his confidence, intelligence, athleticism and competitiveness. Leavitt is in East Lansing to compete and should not be counted out just yet. Tucker also praised offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson for the job he has done bringing the quarterbacks along. "What I saw today was a really good competition," Tucker said about the quarterbacks after the first practice. "I was impressed with those guys. Jay Johnson is an excellent coach. He's a very good teacher. I've seen him bring Noah (Kim) along and Katin (Houser) along and Sam (Leavitt) has even gotten better since he's been here for a short period of time because we were able to work with him over summer." Overall, Tucker saw a lot to like from the group on Thursday, but there is still a lot that needs to be done before a stater can be named. "Very good competition, a lot of good balls being thrown, really good communication, guys were on the same page with the formations and checks," Tucker said when asked about what he saw from the quarterbacks. "It was good work out of that group."

The young wide receivers have talent, but need to show consistency

Michigan State's wide receivers room is expected to be led by fifth-year senior Tre Mosley, and the Spartans also return veterans Montorie Foster Jr. (senior) and Christian Fitzpatrick (redshirt junior). MSU has also brought in veteran Nebraska transfer Alante Brown. While those four will likely all play roles in the passing game in 2023, an intriguing trio of second-year wideouts could see plenty of reps as well: Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates Jr. and Jaron Glover. While Tucker and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins ("Coach Hawk") are well aware of the talent that those young players posses, the coaches want to see consistency in their games moving forward. "You look at Glover, Gates and Tyrell (Henry), it's just consistency in performance," Tucker said about what he wants to see from the second-year receivers. "They're all very talented guys and that's how they got here. They've all flashed in the past — at some point in time a year ago, we all said these guys are gonna be really good players. But the key to it is consistency in performance, doing it day in and day out." Tucker went on to praise their games, and knows Hawkins will get them where they need to go, but reiterated that being able to do what is needed on a daily basis will ultimately get them on the field. "They all can run, they've got good ball skills, they can catch, they're smart, they're competitive and they're willing blockers," Tucker said about Henry, Gates and Glover. "So, I just think with really good practice habits and really good competition, and Coach Hawk coaching those guys up, I think they will become more consistent. That's the next step."

Khary Crump is back at practice

Redshirt junior defensive back Khary Crump was suspended by Michigan State for the final four games of the 2022 season following his role in the tunnel incident at Michigan on Oct. 29 of last year (which included him swinging his helmet at Michigan players). Crump was then handed an eight-game suspension by the Big Ten for the 2023 season. Crump practiced on Thursday – his first practice since October 2022 – and is fully reinstated for team activities. However, Tucker noted that the Big Ten has not lessened the punishment and Crump is expected to miss the first eight games of the season. “It’s pretty much what it is.” Tucker said about Crump’s suspension. “I haven’t heard anything or read anything or gotten any emails about any reassessment (from the Big Ten). He’s learned and he's back on our team and he's out there practicing. He stayed the course, and he's supported by his teammates and by the coaching staff.” In January, Crump pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling, per the Detroit Free Press. He was given 12 months probation and 80 hours of community service, which he has since completed. Per the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, Crump’s chargers can be removed from his record upon completion of the terms.

Focus on mental health

Tucker mentioned that the program is putting an emphasis on mental health. He said there are several mental health practitioners that the team and school work with who they can put the student-athletes in touch with immediately. Oftentimes, they're able to get the student-athletes to talk with a professional on the same day or the day after the request is made. Tucker also noted that there will be dedicated mental health spaces and offices for the student-athletes in the new facilities that are being built. He mentioned that mental health was a bit of a "taboo" topic back in his playing days, and he is glad to see the normalization of it in present times. Additionally, Tucker mentioned that athletic director Alan Haller has been an advocate for mental health. There is an emphasis on this throughout the entire athletics department, not just in the football program

Running back Nathan Carter making an early impact

Tucker has spoken about the improved depth in the running backs room often. The Spartans added redshirt senior transfer Jaren Mangham from South Florida, redshirt sophomore transfer Nathan Carter from UConn and signed true freshman and 2023 three-star prospect Jaelon Barbarin. Michigan State also returns its leading rusher from 2022, junior Jalen Berger, and brings back senior Jordon Simmons and redshirt sophomore Davion Primm as well. Tucker was asked specifically about Carter, and what he has shown both in the weight room and on the field thus far. "He walked in the door ready to work and he's very impressive in the weight room," Tucker said about Carter. "He's built pretty well. He's a good player. He's not very talkative. He's just a really hard worker. He gives very strong effort on specials teams and offense." Carter, who enrolled in January, said he took a "leap of faith" and landed with the Spartans. Tucker was complimentary of Carter's game, and is excited to see what he can do in the future. "In the spring, he ran the ball hard and got some tough yards" Tucker noted about Carter. "He's got some burst and acceleration through traffic. He's got good vision and he's got good ball skills, he can catch the ball. He's a willing blocker in pass protection. He's a good addition and we'll see how he develops. I'm glad he's here."

Importance of team chemistry

Michigan State put an emphasis on building team chemistry this offseason. Perhaps this aspect was not as strong with the 2022 team as Tucker would have liked it to be. This was an area that Tucker and the staff took a serious look at and made increased efforts to improve upon heading into the 2023 campaign. "I just know that in order to have a have a good football team, you have to have really good team chemistry," Tucker said. "Obviously you have to improve in areas, and that's one of the first areas that you look to. Do these guys care about each other? Are they team-oriented? Are they selfless? Do they trust the coaches? Do the the coaches trust them? Do they trust each other? Do we have a good ability to hold each other accountable? We were very intentional in improving in those areas, and it's showing right now. The players hung out a lot throughout the spring and summer. They bonded over activities such as bowling, miniature golf, trivia nights, movies, steak dinners, dodgeball games, kickball games and more. Sometimes it was as a full team, other times as an offensive or defensive unit, and oftentimes it was as a positional group, but the guys grew closer. At Big Ten Media Days, both Mosley and fifth-year senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain brought up the importance of these team-bonding experiences. Players bringing up the improved team chemistry up, unprompted, proves to Tucker that the plan is working, "For the players to say that it feels different, that means that it's actually working, it's actually happening," the head coach said about team chemistry. "The players don't lie."

100 years of Spartan stadium

Spartan Stadium celebrates its 100th year in 2023, after opening in October of 1923. Tucker was asked about the importance of that milestone and the legacy of Spartan Stadium. He brought up the love past players – roughly 140 of which returned to East Lansing last weekend for the third annual "Spartan Dawg Con" event – still have for the school. Read: Michigan State 2024 commits build strong bond at "Spartan Dawg Con," Part I Tucker recalled special moments in the stadium's history, and talked about the standard that has been set in "The Woodshed" and the pride of the former and current players. "We all know how special the stadium is Tucker said. "There's been a lot of good football played in there. We just had the former players back last weekend (for 'Spartan Dawg Con') and they come back from all eras. There is a high standard of performance in that stadium." At Big Ten Media Days last week, Tucker noted that his favorite moment in Spartan Stadium came in 2021 when he watched running back Kenneth Walker III score five touchdowns and lead Michigan State to victory over rival Michigan. He also mentioned that he golfed with MSU legend Kirk Gibson, who he said was reliving many moments he had as a player in Spartan Stadium. "It's also a good reminder for coaches and players that Michigan State's gonna play football whether we're here or not," Tucker said. "What is our legacy gonna be while we're here? It's a high bar." Read: Michigan State 2024 commits react to "Spartan Dawg Con," Part II

Benefits for midyear enrollees

Tucker was asked about the importance of enrolling early, particularly for freshmen. "I'm asked this question in recruiting all the time, especially from parents," Tucker said. "What are some of the benefits of enrolling early? There's quite a few." He said getting an academic head start and taking on a full load of classes during the winter/spring semester without the pressure of having to play games is beneficial as it helps get the student-athletes acclimated to college. Tucker then pointed to the eight weeks of winter strength and conditioning that will help transform the young players' bodies. Then, of course, the 15 spring practices prepare them for fall camp and the upcoming season due to being able to learn the playbook and schemes, and by getting used to the contact and pace at the college level. The early enrollees are then able to help share their experiences with summer enrollees and assist with getting them used to everything. Tucker pointed to true freshman linebacker Jordan Hall as somebody who he feels enrolling early will really benefit. Tucker noted that Hall was never a guy who looked "overwhelmed" throughout the process, but he thinks Hall has a chance to earn a role in his first year on campus and being there since January is a big reason why. Tucker expects more high schools to allow students to enroll in colleges early, and expects more kids to take advantage of that in the future. Michigan State conducted its second practice of fall camp on Friday morning.

