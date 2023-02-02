Michigan State early enrollee freshman linebacker Jordan Hall spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday. Hall, who is originally from Virginia, but played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 4 inside linebacker, No. 16 player out of Florida and No. 76 overall recruit in the nation. He was also an Under Armour All-American selection. After a great career at the prep level, Hall is ready to make his mark in the college ranks. He felt Michigan State was the best spot for him to be able to do that. “I felt like with the relationship that I had with a lot of the (Michigan State) coaches, it was all genuine,” Hall said about why he chose the Spartans. “(I) came up here a lot of times before my commitment, and so that just built the relationship from there. And out of the choices that I had with the other schools, I feel like (MSU’s) coaching staff had the best possibility of portraying information to me that I would need on the football field and later down the line in life.” While Michigan State was always high on Hall’s list, and he made multiple trips to East Lansing beforehand, it was the official visit in June of 2022 that sealed the deal. Something compelled Hall to commit on the spot, at head coach Mel Tucker’s house, in front of several other coaches, visitors, family members and more. “It was very critical,” Hall said about committing on the visit. “If you’ve seen the video, I committed at (Tucker’s) house. Just being there around a bunch of guys who all kind of put their input on how they feel about the program and things like that (was special). And just being able to do it with some of the guys that are here now to just kind of get them persuaded on this is the right place to be.”

How Hall fits into Michigan State’s defense

Hall hopes to make an early impact for the Spartans, but he knows he has to earn a role. He is ready and willing to contribute in any way he can as a true freshman, and he is beginning to take those steps to prepare for the fall now. As the only three-time captain in the history of the IMG Academy football program, Hall is already hoping to eventually become a leader for the Spartans. “They see me coming in and making an early impact as much as possible – whether that be on special teams, defense, wherever they see me fit at,” Hall said about the MSU coaches. “For the last three years at IMG, I’ve been a captain and leader, so I hope to try to fit into that role as early as possible here.” Michigan State sees Hall playing as an inside linebacker in defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton’s 4-2-5 base defensive setup. “Definitely (as an) interior linebacker,” Hall said about where he will play. “I want to make an impact as early as possible, so whether that be freshman year, sophomore year, whenever (the coaches) feel that I am ready. I know when I’ll be ready, (but) it’s not up to me. I’m just going to do the things that I can – control the controllable and do the best I can do.” Hazelton and head coach Mel Tucker haven’t gotten too specific with Hall yet on how exactly they expect him to fit into the scheme this season or in the future, but they know he will eventually be able to lead and be able to orchestrate the defense. While Hazelton has experimented with more than two linebackers at times, and shown more traditional 4-3 defensive looks, the two-linebacker sets will remain the most common for Michigan State. “We haven’t really talked about (scheme) stuff yet, but we know it’s just two linebackers, and however that works out, works out,” Hall said. “What was expressed to me before I got here was they realize how much of a vocal leader I can be. They see me typically at the mike position (middle linebacker) – directing and communicating and things like that.”

Getting stronger through the winter strength and conditioning program

The Spartans have been participating in Michigan State’s winter strength and conditioning program, which started on Jan. 17, for a couple of weeks now. For Hall, he has maybe had an easier time adjusting to the grueling workouts than some of the other early enrollee freshmen because he is somewhat used to the intense program already. Michigan State head strength and conditioning coach Jason Novak was previously the head of physical conditioning at IMG Academy in 2019 and the early part of 2020. While Novak left for MSU right before Hall got to Bradenton, the strength and conditioning program at IMG remained similar. “So not a lot of people know this, but Coach Novak was the head strength and conditioning coach at IMG before he was (at Michigan State),” Hall said. “So, a lot of the stuff that I had been doing (at IMG), it’s stuff that we’re doing now. So that just makes that process and transition a whole lot easier." While there are obviously some differences at the college level – particularly the speed and intensity – Hall was familiar with a lot of the aspects of Novak’s regimen. “The pace, it does move a little bit faster (at MSU compared to IMG),” Hall added. “At IMG, they do know how to prepare athletes for the next level – they’ve been doing it for a long time and they have people coming in and out from different college programs – so they know how to run things. It’s a little different when you’re actually here (in a college program). The pace is a little bit quicker, you’re demanded (of) more and you have a little less free time. But all in all, it’s a great experience. “ Overall, being away from home at IMG for a couple of years helped Hall transition more easily to college life. Not just on the field, but off of it, too. “It prepared (me) a lot (for my college transition),” Hall said about playing at IMG. “Not even just football-wise, because at the end of the day, football is just football, but just being away from home and having to adapt to things that you’re not really used to just made this whole process easier.”

Why the Michigan State coaching staff stood out to Hall

Hall took numerous visits to East Lansing before eventually committing and signing to Michigan State. But during the early part of his recruitment, he wasn’t too familiar with the Spartans or what the program was about. It was Tucker who first made an early impact on Hall, which then led to the linebacker’s serious interest in MSU. “I didn’t know much about (MIchigan State before they started recruiting me),” Hall said. “The earliest back that I can remember, it was summer of 2021 I think, is when I came for one of the visits,” Hall recalled. “I sat down in Coach (Tucker’s) office. Really, the thing that kind of hooked me in a lot was, he sat me down, me and my family, and all he did was turn on his TV. He had my film up, and he was watching my film, and we kind of went through it together. “We talked about some things that I can improve on and some things that I do well. So that was what got me interested (in MSU) at first. (Tucker) is really down to earth, really honest. Whatever he saw (in the film), he told me what he saw.” So what did Tucker see during the film session? He told Hall that he played a little too high and needed to play lower. Tucker also told Hall that he needed to bring his hips through tackles more, and run his feet through contact. Hall applied Tucker’s advice to his next season at IMG. That film review with Tucker stood out to Hall because it was the first time that a coach had taken the time to do that with him and improve his game. Hall said he did see it a little bit more frequently later on in his recruitment, but that time with Tucker was “very special.” Hall is also close with Hazelton, who will be his position coach in addition to his defensive coordinator. Hazelton made a big impact on Hall’s recruitment. “Coach (Hazelton) is a great coach,” Hall said. “He’s had experience in the NFL and different college programs. Maybe last year wasn’t the best portrayal of his actual coaching ability, but he’s a great coach. (MSU) fought through injuries basically the entire year last year, a lot of defensive injuries. "He knows how to coach and who to put in position to make plays," Hall added about Hazelton. "He's had a lot to do with my decision to come here.”



A special relationship with his mother, Cyreeta

Hall’s mother, Cyreeta Hall, has been his biggest supporter. She has also become one of Michigan State football’s biggest supporters and has shown off her recruiting chops on Twitter, instantly becoming a fan favorite for the Spartan faithful. Now with her son at college for the first time, Cyreeta has to get used to that, which Jordan says is tough. However, the two have gotten used to it since he’s been at IMG Academy. “It’s definitely difficult being away from home and not having her around,” Hall said about his mother. “But we’re used to it. Like I said, the last three years (IMG) I’ve been doing it. But it makes the moments where I am able to see her a lot more special.” The younger Hall is well aware of his mother’s new-found fame on social media, and although he jokes about it, he doesn’t think anybody is more deserving of the support. “I don’t know that it’s possible (to become more popular than my mom),” Hall joked. “But it’s good that way, if I’m popular, she’s popular, I’m fine with that. I might have to do some collabs with her so I can get some of her followers."

Cyreeta, also known as "Mama Hall," is an ambassador for Michigan State football, and her son's biggest fan. That does not go unnoticed by Jordan. “It’s great to finally see her be recognized on a global level,” Hall said about Cyreeta. “She’s been really supportive for me the whole process, even before IMG … she’s always been in the picture for me and she’s always supported me in many (more) ways than I can describe. Having her get some of that recognition for the things she’s done, that means a lot to me.” Hall originally played for James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Hall said that the first year that he was at IMG was “really hard” for his mom. Cyreeta drove from Virginia to Florida for every game before she finally got used to flying last year. But now, she is more used to him being away and continues her support no matter how far apart they are.

