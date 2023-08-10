Michigan State hired defensive line coach Diron Reynolds in late January. Now, in August, Reynolds is coaching his first fall camp at MSU.

Following Wednesday's practice, Reynolds addressed the media about the defensive line's depth, experience, potential and more.

He pointed out players like Colorado transfer defensive tackle Jalen Sami — a 6-foot-6, 330-pound sixth-year senior — and returners such as redshirt junior Simeon Barrow Jr. and others to illustrate the talent and experience in the room.

"It feels really good to have experience in the room," Reynolds said about the defensive line. "You've got a guy like Jalen Sami coming off the wire. He brings a lot of wealth and knowledge to our room and and our guys are following him. He blends right in with the group. And his learning curve is unbelievable. He came right in and learned just as fast or faster than some of the guys in the room, which is outstanding. And not only that, he's a team player. But, adding that depth to our room, and adding that girth, that body, that kind of speaks for itself."

The added depth has been something head coach Mel Tucker has been adamant about throughout the offseason, noting that this may be MSU's most-talented team from top to bottom during his tenure.

Reynolds understands the importance of that kind of depth in the defensive trenches. Of course, the Spartans' defensive line was hit hard by injuries in 2022. Guys were forced to play out of position (defensive tackles lining up on the edge as defensive ends, for instance). The full potential of the players was not able to be reached last season.

In 2023, with a plethora of healthy bodies and skilled players, that should no longer be the case.

"We just gotta continue to have that depth because one of the things that they talked about coming in last year that I remember Simeon Barrow talking about it, he wasn't able to learn to let himself go because he had to play so many plays," Reynolds explained. "He had to kind of pace himself because he knew that was all he had. Now, we're at a point where we've got some depth — guys that can play freely and take off and play hard and run."