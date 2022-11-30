Thompson, who just finished his senior season at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 19 strong-side defensive end, No. 2 player in the state of Michigan and No. 204 player nationally in the 2023 class.

As the Early Signing Period approaches, Michigan State is looking to bolster its 2023 recruiting class. One currently committed prospect who is locked in with the Spartans and ready to sign in a few weeks is four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson.

Thompson, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, will officially sign with Michigan State when the Early Signing Period opens on Dec. 21. He also plans to enroll early at MSU and get to campus in January 2023.

Of course, growing up in Michigan, Thompson had early exposure to watching past Michigan State football teams, and he said that made an impact on him. For Thompson, however, Michigan State was a constant presence in his recruitment, and the bond he built with the staff was crucial in his decision to choose the Spartans.

“I watched Michigan-Michigan State (rivalry games) growing up, so (Michigan State) was a school I saw myself wanting to be part of growing up,” Thompson told Spartans Illustrated via phone. “But, really, it just narrowed it down to relationships. (MSU) was there for me from the beginning, that was one of the schools that was with me the longest.

“Knowing that I’m gonna be able to show my talents off early, being able to play early and just knowing they’re not only going to help me on the field but off the field as well,” Thompson said when explaining his decision to commit to Michigan State.

Thompson visited Michigan State several times, including during the weekend of June 24 for his official visit and most recently on an unofficial trip on Sept. 24 to watch Michigan State host Minnesota, a 34-7 loss for the Spartans.

The Michigan State staff envisions Thompson playing off the edge on defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s unit. Thompson isn’t quite sure if he will play on the strong side or weak side just yet, but he is willing to play at either spot.



