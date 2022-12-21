Liberty transfer defensive tackle Dre Butler headed to Michigan State
Zachary Manning
•
Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Early Signing Day has continued to be a blessing for Michigan State during the 2023 cycle, as Dre Butler has pledged his commitment to the Spartans. He is a defensive line transfer from Liberty. He also spent time at Auburn and Independence Community College.
Butler joins what will be a loaded defensive line class for the Spartans. With three four-star high school prospects in the fold, Butler is also joining Florida State transfer Jarrett Jackson.
Last season at Liberty, Butler collected 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He played in 13 games for the Flames in 2022. Prior to that he played in 13 games with Auburn between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.
Butler visited Michigan State this past weekend and fell in love with what he saw. With major shoes to fill on the defensive line, Butler's 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame should help fill that void.
Butler also played at the same high school (Newton in Covington, Georgia) as offensive Keyshawn Blackstock. Blackstock, a top junior college prospect out of Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, signed with Michigan State on Wednesday.