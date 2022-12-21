Early Signing Day has continued to be a blessing for Michigan State during the 2023 cycle, as Dre Butler has pledged his commitment to the Spartans. He is a defensive line transfer from Liberty. He also spent time at Auburn and Independence Community College.

Butler joins what will be a loaded defensive line class for the Spartans. With three four-star high school prospects in the fold, Butler is also joining Florida State transfer Jarrett Jackson. Last season at Liberty, Butler collected 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He played in 13 games for the Flames in 2022. Prior to that he played in 13 games with Auburn between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWFkeSB0byBiZWdpbiBteSBuZXh0IGNoYXB0ZXIgaW4gbGlmZS4g VG8gbXkgbGliZXJ0eSBmYW1pbHkgaSB0cnVseSBsb3ZlIHnigJlhbGwgYW5k IEnigJltIGFsd2F5cyBvbmUgcGhvbmUgY2FsbCBhd2F5IGJ1dCB3aXRoIHRo YXQgYmVpbmcgc2FpZCBJIGFtIGNvbW1pdHRpbmcgdG8gTWljaGlnYW4gc3Rh dGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSDwn5mP8J+PvvCfmY/wn4++8J+knfCfj77wn5Ka8J+S mjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLaGFsaWY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2hhbGlmPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX210dWNrZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX210dWNrZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TMTdZ a1ZtcUdaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUzE3WWtWbXFHWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBEUkUgQlVUTEVS8J+PiPCflKUgKEBEcmVCdXRsZXIyMykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmVCdXRsZXIyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTYw NTU3NzI3MDM1Mjk0MTA1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK