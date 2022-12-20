On the eve of the Early Signing Period, the Michigan State Spartans and head coach Mel Tucker have once again pulled from the transfer portal. Florida State graduate transfer defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via Twitter:

Jackson was a three-star recruit as a high school senior at Palm Beach Gardens High School in Riviera Beach, Florida. He began his career at Louisville where he amassed 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks as a true freshman in 2018.

In August of 2019, Jarrett decided to enter the transfer portal and wound up sitting out for the entire 2019 season. He found a home in Tallahassee in December of 2019 and stayed with Florida State through the 2022 season.

Over the past three seasons at Florida State, Jackson has a total of 29 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and half-sack. He appeared in 11 games in 2022, with one start, and compiled 12 total tackles.

At 6-feet-6-inches tall and 300 pounds, Jackson will add depth and experience to the Spartans' interior defensive line. Next year Michigan State will be without Jacob Slade (who will enter the NFL draft), as well as Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt, both on whom decided to enter the transfer portal (assuming they don't come back to MSU).

As of now, Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon are the likely starters at the defensive tackle position for MSU next year. Maverick Hansen and Alex VanSumeren are poised to see their roles increase in 2023 as well. Jackson has a chance to compete for playing time as the newest member of the position group. However, a transfer portal name to watch for Michigan State is former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.

A short video of Jackson's 2021 highlight while at Florida State can be found below: