One of the closest confidants to Jobe is his trainer, Sean Cooper. Cooper is the owner of C4 Sports Performance & Fitness in Durant, Oklahoma. Cooper has been training Jobe for several years, and according to the C4 website, “Cooper is a certified strength coach through International Sports Science Association (ISSA) as well as an Applied Performance Enhancement Coach through the APEC certification.”

Cooper, who played running back at Division II Southeastern Oklahoma State University before going on to play professional football in Europe, got into training “by accident.” He was coaching running backs at his alma mater and also was responsible for putting together a strength and conditioning program for the Savage Storm. This would ultimately lead to opening C4 Sports Performance & Fitness.

“I just was training people on the side (for supplementary pay) and kind of accidentally opened a business,” Cooper told Spartans Illustrated about the formation of C4. “That’s no joke, it was an accident. I loved coaching D-Two (Division II) football and I was head strength coach, I (also) had to coach running backs – at the D-Two level, you gotta (wear) multiple hats, and so, I used to hit the road to recruit, and I put together a strength program. So I got the chance to put (a strength and conditioning program) together from scratch and so that's kind of led me to opening a business from scratch.

“We didn't jump into it – the business initially, it wasn't like, ‘Hey, let's help football players,’” Cooper continued. “It was just like we trained people and it kind of migrated into football. You know, it migrated from a lot of adults, to lots of (different) athletes, and then migrated to a lot of football and helping kids get recruited. But none of that was on the script, I promise you.”

Since then, Cooper has helped train some of the top athletes in Oklahoma and in the surrounding areas.