Michigan State's defense has not lived up to its standards in recent years. The Spartans finished 102nd in the nation last season in rushing defense as the team allowed 178.6 yards per game and 4.29 yards per carry.

Sure, the Spartans played some tough competition, but those underwhelming stats have resulted in added pressure on fourth-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton from the fan base.

Of course, the struggles in pass defense have been well-documented for MSU over the past couple of years, but the rush defense has been a main focus so far in fall camp. The coaches and players have made that clear.

Hazelton knows that those rush defense numbers need to improve and it starts with the defensive front, which is playing at a “pretty good” level according to Hazelton at this point through fall camp.

“With the guys up front, we're pretty excited with those guys,” Hazelton said to the media about the defensive line. “There's a ton of depth up front. It feels different with those guys, having some defensive ends in camp and a lot of depth and guys can rotate through and stay fresh and do their job. Inside, we've got some really good football players in there that are clogging things up.”

Why is he being optimistic? First of all, Hazelton likes some of the newcomers along the defensive line, including Tunmise Adeleye out of Texas A&M. He said that Adeleye adds some “toughness and quality” to the edge of the defensive line.