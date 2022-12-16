"Head coach Mel Tucker has a great history of putting amazing corners into the league," Brown told Spartans Illustrated about why he committed to MSU. "I believe that he will develop me into an amazing player."

Brown, who Rivals lists as wide receiver, is being recruited to Michigan State as a defensive back. He has the versatility to play cornerback, safety or nickel back. Brown told Spartans Illustrated that MSU head coach Mel Tucker likes him as a cornerback, while defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton sees him more as a safety.

In addition to Michigan State and Arizona, Brown had scholarship offers from Washington State, BYU, Oregon State, Colorado State and others.

Michigan State hosted Brown for an official visit during the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 and made a strong impression on the athlete from the West Coast.

Brown was still committed to Arizona when he took the visit, but the Spartans obviously gave him a lot to think about and ultimately landed the talented defensive back. Brown enjoyed his time in East Lansing, and his mother is originally from Michigan. He still has family in the state.

He also got to take the visit with his best friend, three-star athlete Jaelon Barbarin, who committed to Michigan State earlier this week. Sam Leavitt, a three-star quarterback who also recently committed to MSU, was visiting at the same time as well.

“(The visit) was solid,” Brown told Spartans Illustrated. “It was amazing to see where my mother is from. I have a lot of family out in Michigan, that’s my mom’s old stomping grounds.

“Also, it was a great experience to go with my closest friends (Barbarin) – take a visit to a college together, it was one of our dreams since we were kids. I just wanted to experience that with him and his family also, because I consider his family my family.”