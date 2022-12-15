Michigan State flips 2023 quarterback Sam Leavitt from Washington State
Michigan State has its quarterback for the 2023 cycle. Three-star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who comes out of West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Thursday.
Leavitt was previously committed to Washington State, but announced his decommitment from the Cougars in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Eastern Time Zone.
Leavitt is ranked as the No. 28 pro-style quarterback in the country, according to Rivals. He recently took a visit to Michigan State during the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11.
Following the visit, Leavitt told Spartans Illustrated that he liked what he saw in East Lansing.
"(The visit to Michigan State) went really well," Leavitt said. "I got a feel of the whole culture and got to meet the whole staff and hang out with a few of the players and see what the vibe is like. I really liked it all."
Leavitt has built up a bond with Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, saying the relationship is “professional,” but that it is also “connected,” and that he likes Johnson as both a coach and person.
During the visit, Leavitt said his favorite part of the trip was breaking down film with Johnson and learning about the different plays, checks and reads within MSU’s offense.
During his senior year at West Linn, Leavitt completed 170 out of 244 passes (69.6%) and totaled 3,884 yards with 44 touchdowns. He also led the Lions to a Class 6A state championship in Oregon.
In addition to Michigan State and Washington State, Leavitt had scholarship offers from Washington, Florida State and Arizona.
Highlights:
Michigan State “parted ways” with previously committed 2023 quarterback Bo Edmundson in early November. MSU identified Leavitt as a top target and quickly gained his commitment.
Entering 2023, the Spartans will have four quarterbacks on scholarship as of now: Leavitt, Payton Thorne, Noah Kim and Katin Houser. Hamp Fay – who hosted Leavitt on his official visit – was formerly a quarterback as well, but has since moved to the tight end position.
Leavitt plans to sign during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. He will enroll in the summer.
Michigan State’s 2023 class now includes 13 public verbal commitments with the Early Signing Period less than a week away.