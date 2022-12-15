Michigan State has its quarterback for the 2023 cycle. Three-star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who comes out of West Linn High School in Oregon, announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Thursday. Leavitt was previously committed to Washington State, but announced his decommitment from the Cougars in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Eastern Time Zone.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FYXN0IExhbnNpbmcg8J+TjSBHbyBHcmVlbiEhIPCfpI3wn5KaIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Db21taXR0ZWQ/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDb21taXR0ZWQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kc0dlc2N4cWhwIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vZHNHZXNjeHFocDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTYW0gTGVhdml0 dCAoQFNfbGVhdjEwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nf bGVhdjEwL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAzNDk2NTM1MTQ4Mjg1OTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Leavitt is ranked as the No. 28 pro-style quarterback in the country, according to Rivals. He recently took a visit to Michigan State during the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11. Following the visit, Leavitt told Spartans Illustrated ​​that he liked what he saw in East Lansing. "(The visit to Michigan State) went really well," Leavitt said. "I got a feel of the whole culture and got to meet the whole staff and hang out with a few of the players and see what the vibe is like. I really liked it all."

Leavitt has built up a bond with Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, saying the relationship is “professional,” but that it is also “connected,” and that he likes Johnson as both a coach and person. During the visit, Leavitt said his favorite part of the trip was breaking down film with Johnson and learning about the different plays, checks and reads within MSU’s offense. During his senior year at West Linn, Leavitt completed 170 out of 244 passes (69.6%) and totaled 3,884 yards with 44 touchdowns. He also led the Lions to a Class 6A state championship in Oregon. In addition to Michigan State and Washington State, Leavitt had scholarship offers from Washington, Florida State and Arizona.

