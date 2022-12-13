Michigan State gets commitment from Wisconsin transfer Jaylan Franklin
Matt Sheehan
•
Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
After five years in Wisconsin's football program, tight end transfer Jaylan Franklin tweeted on Tuesday that he will be heading to Michigan State. He took an official visit to MSU during the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11.
"MSU has always been one of my dream schools, so I’m extremely excited to be able to be closer to home and to have coaches and staff who know of me and where I come from," Franklin told Spartans Illustrated after he publicly committed.
Franklin is a Brownstown, Michigan native. He also told Spartans Illustrated ahead of the visit that he did not have a scholarship offer yet. He is expected to join the team as a preferred walk-on (we are working to confirm).
Franklin played both sides of the ball during his Badger career, last playing tight end and catching two balls for 40 yards last season. He will start as a tight end at Michigan State, but could also train as a pass rusher.
Franklin worked his way to a three-star athlete at Carlson High School, earning all-state West Team honors his senior season. He recorded 1,504 passing yards, 888 rushing yards, 145 receiving yards and 33 total touchdowns over three-year varsity career.