After five years in Wisconsin's football program, tight end transfer Jaylan Franklin tweeted on Tuesday that he will be heading to Michigan State. He took an official visit to MSU during the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11.

"MSU has always been one of my dream schools, so I’m extremely excited to be able to be closer to home and to have coaches and staff who know of me and where I come from," Franklin told Spartans Illustrated after he publicly committed.

Franklin is a Brownstown, Michigan native. He also told Spartans Illustrated ahead of the visit that he did not have a scholarship offer yet. He is expected to join the team as a preferred walk-on (we are working to confirm).