Michigan State has landed a commitment from Norfolk State (FCS) transfer tight end Ademola Faleye. This is the first transfer portal commit for the Spartans since the transfer window opened on Dec. 5. Faleye, who hails from Brockton, Massachusetts, took an official visit to MSU this past weekend (Dec. 9 to Dec. 11).

Faleye, listed at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, spent two seasons at Norfolk State (Norfolk State's athletics teams are also called the Spartans). He recorded nine catches for 93 yards (10.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in 20 games. Additionally, Faleye is the cousin of five-star offensive tackle and priority Michigan State target Samson Okunlola.

In addition to Faleye, the Spartans hosted a few other transfer targets this past weekend. That included highly-touted defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (Texas A&M), tight end Jaylan Franklin (Wisconsin) and cornerback Semar Melvin (Wisconsin). Four-star offensive lineman and JUCO recruit Keyshawn Blackstock was also on campus. Michigan State has had eight players enter the transfer portal thus far. Keep up with all of MSU's portal activity with the Spartans Illustrated transfer tracker.