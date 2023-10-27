Michigan State travels to Minneapolis to square off with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network). The Spartans enter the game as a touchdown-underdog and have lost five-straight games. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down what to expect on Saturday afternoon and shares if the Spartans can pull off a win.

Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan State 20, Minnesota 17

With nobody expecting it, Michigan State pulls out a win on the road. Minnesota has a strong rushing attack, but isn't likely to challenge MSU in the passing game (although, we expected that to be the case in 2022 too, and the Gophers shredded the Spartans through the air. Athan Kaliakmanis is not Tanner Morgan, though). I expect a low-scoring game with both offenses having issues with moving the ball, but if the Spartans can limit the turnovers and mistakes for once, I like MSU's chances to get back in the win column and steal one on the road.

Paul Fanson

Minnesota 27, Michigan State 18

This is absolutely a game that the Spartans can win, despite the current five-game losing streak and despite the fact that the game is on the road. If Michigan State can muster the focus and energy that was on display for the recent games at Iowa and at Rutgers, this could be a very competitive game. Unfortunately, I fear that the emotional tank for the Spartans is close to or near empty. Michigan State will get behind early and never quite threaten the Gophers all afternoon. Any hopes of a 5-7 bowl berth dies in Minneapolis.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSB0byBXYXRjaCDwn46lPGJyPjxicj7wn4+f77iPIHwgYXQg TWlubmVzb3RhPGJyPuKPsCB8IDM6MzBwbSBFVDxicj7wn5ONIHwgSHVudGlu Z3RvbiBCYW5rIFN0YWRpdW08YnI+8J+TuiB8IEJUTiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vRDN4cEJISWE5dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0QzeHBCSElh OXc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBN U1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNV X0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE3NTkwNjk2NTQ5NDAxMDYxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kevin Knight

Minnesota 17, Michigan State 10

At this point, it is just counting down the days to basketball season and a new head coach being named for football, right? That and the hopeful win over Indiana next month.

Matt Sheehan

Minnesota 18, Michigan State 13

This game won’t make you want to eat for the next 24 hours. Just absolutely repulsive. MSU gets bit by the turnover bug again and special teams will cost them another six-plus points late in the game as the camera pans to a blank-staring Harlon Barnett on the sideline. Really, just a rerun of the last few weeks. Go Green, but the boat will be rowed through the mud.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXh0IFN0b3A6IE1pbm5lYXBvbGlzLCBNTiDimqrvuI/imqrvuI/i mqrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0k4QkxBYXpPMTAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JOEJMQWF6TzEwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2Fu IFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNzY4MTE1 OTM0NDE2NTI1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brendan Moore

Michigan State 17, Minnesota 16

P.J. Fleck got his first win over Iowa last week and the Golden Gophers are high off that win in Kinnick Stadium. I expect a let-down this week from Minnesota. The Spartans still has a win or two in them and I think MSU grabs one here. If Michigan State can stop the run and force Athan Kaliakmanis to throw, this game will be close. I’ll take Michigan State to snap its five-game losing skid.

Zach Manning

Minnesota 24, Michigan State 13

Until I see it happen, I can't predict a win for this Michigan State team. I have zero confidence in the ability of this team to execute for a full 60 minutes, which generally doesn't result in wins. The Spartans lead at halftime, but the wheels fall off in the second half. MSU loses another game it should've won.