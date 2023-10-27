Staff Picks: Michigan State versus Minnesota
Michigan State travels to Minneapolis to square off with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network). The Spartans enter the game as a touchdown-underdog and have lost five-straight games.
Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down what to expect on Saturday afternoon and shares if the Spartans can pull off a win.
Spartans Illustrated content review:
Michigan State Football 2023-2024 Transfer Portal Tracker
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week Nine: Go For Broke
Michigan State's Katin Houser: 'I feel like we're going to win this game' versus Minnesota
Harlon Barnett and Michigan State moved past Michigan, focused on Minnesota
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Minnesota (2011)
Michigan State Football: Harlon Barnett and dejected Spartans looking to hold each other accountable
Harlon Barnett: Players have to 'face reality' and learn after 49-0 UM loss
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' visit to take on the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 4 will be at noon on FS1
Michigan State DT Simeon Barrow Jr. withdraws from transfer portal
Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock enters transfer portal
Michigan State offensive tackle Spencer Brown suspended for first half versus Minnesota
Staff Picks:
Ryan O'Bleness
Michigan State 20, Minnesota 17
With nobody expecting it, Michigan State pulls out a win on the road. Minnesota has a strong rushing attack, but isn't likely to challenge MSU in the passing game (although, we expected that to be the case in 2022 too, and the Gophers shredded the Spartans through the air. Athan Kaliakmanis is not Tanner Morgan, though).
I expect a low-scoring game with both offenses having issues with moving the ball, but if the Spartans can limit the turnovers and mistakes for once, I like MSU's chances to get back in the win column and steal one on the road.
Paul Fanson
Minnesota 27, Michigan State 18
This is absolutely a game that the Spartans can win, despite the current five-game losing streak and despite the fact that the game is on the road. If Michigan State can muster the focus and energy that was on display for the recent games at Iowa and at Rutgers, this could be a very competitive game.
Unfortunately, I fear that the emotional tank for the Spartans is close to or near empty. Michigan State will get behind early and never quite threaten the Gophers all afternoon. Any hopes of a 5-7 bowl berth dies in Minneapolis.
Kevin Knight
Minnesota 17, Michigan State 10
At this point, it is just counting down the days to basketball season and a new head coach being named for football, right? That and the hopeful win over Indiana next month.
Matt Sheehan
Minnesota 18, Michigan State 13
This game won’t make you want to eat for the next 24 hours. Just absolutely repulsive. MSU gets bit by the turnover bug again and special teams will cost them another six-plus points late in the game as the camera pans to a blank-staring Harlon Barnett on the sideline. Really, just a rerun of the last few weeks. Go Green, but the boat will be rowed through the mud.
Brendan Moore
Michigan State 17, Minnesota 16
P.J. Fleck got his first win over Iowa last week and the Golden Gophers are high off that win in Kinnick Stadium. I expect a let-down this week from Minnesota.
The Spartans still has a win or two in them and I think MSU grabs one here. If Michigan State can stop the run and force Athan Kaliakmanis to throw, this game will be close. I’ll take Michigan State to snap its five-game losing skid.
Zach Manning
Minnesota 24, Michigan State 13
Until I see it happen, I can't predict a win for this Michigan State team. I have zero confidence in the ability of this team to execute for a full 60 minutes, which generally doesn't result in wins.
The Spartans lead at halftime, but the wheels fall off in the second half. MSU loses another game it should've won.