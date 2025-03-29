Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 29, 2025
Michigan State a 'top school' for Texas DB Bradley Brown after recent visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement