Michigan State a 'top school' for Texas DB Bradley Brown after recent visit

Coen Carr continues to show his game is more than just high-flying highlight reels.
Frankie Fidler has been exactly what the Spartans have need him to be down the stretch of the season.
Chris Beard's game plan - and jedi-mind tricks - nearly worked a second time against Tom Izzo.
Despite another slow start, Michigan State defeated Ole Miss in the Sweet 16. Team captain Tre Holloman stepped up late.
"We don't put up any banners for Great Eights. We do it for championships, and Final Fours, and national championships."
