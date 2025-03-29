Advertisement
Published Mar 29, 2025
The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Michigan State keeps dancing to the Elite Eight
Jonah Wilson  •  Spartans Illustrated
Your Michigan State Spartans are moving on in the NCAA Tournament after defeating the Mississippi Rebels!

A very tired and overstimulated Abby and Jonah are here to sooth your heart and tell you how it all happened! They then briefly look ahead to Sunday’s matchup versus Auburn with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

Photo Credit: Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated

Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com

For more MSU athletics news, forums, and updates, head over to michiganstate.rivals.com

