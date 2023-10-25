Michigan State will be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown for the first half of the game versus Minnesota on Saturday.

Brown, who has started in 20-straight games for the Spartans, has been suspended for the first half of this weekend's contest against the Golden Gophers, the Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday. The league cited its "Sportsmanship Policy" as the reason why.

The suspension is the result of Brown's "flagrant personal foul" and subsequent ejection in last weekend's 49-0 blowout loss to Michigan.

In the third quarter of the game against the Wolverines on Oct. 21, Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser threw an interception to Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. On Sainristil's 72-yard interception return for a touchdown, Brown was engaged with Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor, brought him down and dove at him helmet-first. With 9:49 remaining in the third quarter, Brown was disqualified for the remainder of the game, and he will also now miss the first 30 minutes of gameplay versus Minnesota.

Brown, a redshirt senior, has played a total of 327 offensive snaps this season, the sixth most on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.



Expect redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Ethan Boyd, who has played in 160 offensive snaps this season, to step in at right tackle and make his first career start against Minnesota. Michigan State's offensive line depth recently took a hit as offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Michigan State's game in Minneapolis on Saturday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on the Big Ten Network.