It was all Wolverines this week as Michigan came into East Lansing and beat Michigan State 49-0, securing the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the second-straight year. The offense never got anything going, defense could not get stops and penalties continued to kill the Spartans. Simply put, Michigan dominated.

To begin the game, Michigan State won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, so the Spartan defense was up first against the Wolverines.

A few plays into the first drive, Michigan State's defense had a chance at an early stop, getting Michigan to a third-and-14 in the Wolverines' own territory. But, a big strike to AJ Barner kept the drive alive. Simeon Barrow Jr. was banged up on the play, but came back in later in the game.

The drive later ended when Blake Corum punched in a touchdown from one yard out later, and the Spartans found themselves down 7-0 early.

Michigan State's offense then got to work. After two quick runs to set up a third-and-long, Katin Houser connected with Nate Carter for a 17-yard gain to pick up the first down.

The Spartans soon found themselves in a 4th-and-short scenario at midfield, however. They handed the ball to Carter, but the Michigan defense was too much and stopped the running back one yard short. Michigan State's drive ended in a turnover on downs.

On Michigan's next drive, the Wolverines drove down the Spartans' 25-yard line. MSU got some pressure on quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but missed the sack. McCarthy capitalized, finding Roman Wilson in the end zone for the 25-yard score.

Michigan State's offense came up empty on the next drive. The first quarter ended with the Spartans trailing 14-0.

The second quarter brought more of the same. Michigan continued its drive to open up the quarter, ultimately tacking on another touchdown to make it 21-0. Michigan State couldn't get anything going on offense, and would find themselves down 28-0 at the break.

McCarthy found tight end Colston Loveland for both of the touchdowns in the second quarter.