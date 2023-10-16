Michigan State's road game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 28 received its kickoff time and television assignment on Monday. It will be MSU's first visit to Minneapolis since 2017. A rain soaked matchup on Oct. 14 ended in a 30-27 victory for the Spartans in that last visit. Overall, Michigan State is 30-18 all-time against Minnesota, and holds a 2-1 record at Huntington Stadium which opened for the 2009 season. Meanwhile, MSU is 1-1 against Gopher head coach PJ Fleck during his time at the helm of the Big Ten foe.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIHlvdXIgZmlyc3QgbG9vayBhdCBXZWVrIDkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iaWd0ZW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGJpZ3RlbjwvYT4ga2lja29mZiB0aW1lcyBhbmQgbmV0d29y a3MuIPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1U0a0RhbTVYcmUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VNGtEYW01WHJlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBU ZW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCMUdmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdmb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzk0MDM2NDc1MzYx MzI1MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartans enter week eight with a 2-4 record and will look to snap a four-game losing streak this Saturday when in-state rival and No. 2 ranked Michigan comes to town. The first ever primetime matchup at Spartan Stadium between the conference foes will see UM hoping to extend its one-game winning streak in the series. Minnesota will be heading to Iowa City to take on the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in a midafternoon matchup. The Golden Gophers enter that matchup with a 3-3 record and come off a bye week. In the team's most recent outing, Minnesota fell at home to Michigan 52-10.

MSU and Minnesota were originally scheduled to play in East Lansing in 2020, but that game was eventually cancelled due to the shortened Covid season. Then the original Big Ten schedules released would have started a six-year series in 2022, replacing Big Ten West member Northwestern on the Spartans' annual cross-over opponent from 2016-2021. With the addition of four new members starting in 2024, the league is instead scrapping divisions and the six-year series as a result. MSU will next face the Gophers in 2025, again in Minneapolis, before hosting them in East Lansing next in 2028 per the new schedule format released earlier this month.