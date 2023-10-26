Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Minnesota (2011)
The dust has settled from Michigan State’s 49-0 defeat to in-state rival Michigan on Saturday, and the feeling from MSU fans seems to be numb. The results of the game weren't exactly a surprise to many. Michigan dominated from the opening whistle and didn’t let up. With a chance to kneel the ball with eight seconds left, UM backup quarterback Alex Orji ran six yards for a touchdown. Plays like those happen when rivalries get as bitter as this one. The problem is, the rivalry hasn’t felt this lopsided in a while.
The Spartans are now riding a five-game losing streak heading into the last quarter of the 2023 season and the confidence meter seems to be running on empty. Interim head coach Harlon Barnet said he thinks the blowout loss may have represented the lowest point of the season. It's hard to refute that, at least on the field.
But these seasons do happen — we saw in 2016 the program flip from a playoff team and Big Ten champion to 3-9 and an afterthought. That 2016 team had loads of talent, but the domino effect of one loss affecting the next game was evident. Would an extra win or two heading into the Michigan game have changed the results in this season's matchup? Probably not. But in football, momentum from one game to the next is real and this team hasn’t had much momentum to work with.
So what are the adjusted goals for the rest of the season in East Lansing? A bowl game with games still to be played against Ohio State and Penn State seems far-fetched. Maybe MSU can start with one victory and go from there. MSU heads to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, which just came off a big victory in Iowa.
For this week’s playback installment, we go back to 2011, where the Spartans narrowly held off Minnesota at home.
Spartan Football Playback: Minnesota vs. Michigan State (2011)
Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Date: Nov. 5, 2011
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Final Score: 31-24, Michigan State
All-time Matchup Record: 30-18 Michigan State
2011 Game Recap:
Michigan State went into this game following a brutal 24-3 defeat to Nebraska the week before. The Spartans were at the tail end of a very impressive season up to that point with aspirations for a Big Ten championship still very much in play. Minnesota, on the other hand, was already out of bowl contention but the Gophers were coming off an impressive upset versus Iowa the week prior.
The Spartans were struggling to find a rhythm to begin the game and didn't take their first lead against Minnesota until the final seconds of the first half. Down 17-14 in the final minute, Michigan State finally found its stride, driving 74 yards and taking the lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Todd Anderson with five seconds left in the second quarter.
The advantage was short-lived. Minnesota went 80 yards in 11 plays at the start of the third quarter and took a 24-21 lead when MarQueis Gray found Da'Jon McKnight in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown on third-and-12. Michigan State entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation in pass defense, but Gray and McKnight didn't seem to notice.
Michigan State had a touchdown wiped away by replay review later in the third quater in which that drive ended in a punt. Trenton Robinson, however, gave the Spartans good field position with the first of two big interceptions, acrobatically picking off Gray's pass at the Minnesota 41-yard line.
Dan Conroy tied it at 24-24 with a 40-yard field goal 11 seconds into the fourth quarter. A short while later, Le'Veon Bell found running room to the right and went all the way to the end zone to put the Spartans ahead and they wouldn’t give up that lead, winning 31-24.
