The dust has settled from Michigan State’s 49-0 defeat to in-state rival Michigan on Saturday, and the feeling from MSU fans seems to be numb. The results of the game weren't exactly a surprise to many. Michigan dominated from the opening whistle and didn’t let up. With a chance to kneel the ball with eight seconds left, UM backup quarterback Alex Orji ran six yards for a touchdown. Plays like those happen when rivalries get as bitter as this one. The problem is, the rivalry hasn’t felt this lopsided in a while.

The Spartans are now riding a five-game losing streak heading into the last quarter of the 2023 season and the confidence meter seems to be running on empty. Interim head coach Harlon Barnet said he thinks the blowout loss may have represented the lowest point of the season. It's hard to refute that, at least on the field.

But these seasons do happen — we saw in 2016 the program flip from a playoff team and Big Ten champion to 3-9 and an afterthought. That 2016 team had loads of talent, but the domino effect of one loss affecting the next game was evident. Would an extra win or two heading into the Michigan game have changed the results in this season's matchup? Probably not. But in football, momentum from one game to the next is real and this team hasn’t had much momentum to work with.

So what are the adjusted goals for the rest of the season in East Lansing? A bowl game with games still to be played against Ohio State and Penn State seems far-fetched. Maybe MSU can start with one victory and go from there. MSU heads to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, which just came off a big victory in Iowa.

For this week’s playback installment, we go back to 2011, where the Spartans narrowly held off Minnesota at home.