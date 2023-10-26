Houser discussed his confidence, poise, overall performance, and what he is expecting this upcoming Saturday when the Spartans travel to Minneapolis.

Houser made his first start at Rutgers on Oct. 14 and looked solid, completing 18 of 29 passes for 133 yards, and scoring three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), but did not look like the same quarterback versus Michigan's incredibly stout defense, which ranks toward the top of the country in several statistical categories.

The Michigan defense made things difficult for Houser, as he completed 12 of 22 passes for just 101 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Houser reviewed his performance against the Wolverines, and mentioned that he felt that he was in fact confident while facing pressure from the Wolverines' strong defense all night long.

“This was definitely a bigger game, there were a lot more people in the stands, but I felt like I was confident and poised," Houser noted. "Although we didn’t get the win, I felt like I did everything I could to prepare for that game, and I felt fine out there.”

When asked about improvements made between his first and second starts, Houser mentioned that he feels like he took a step forward, and he is gaining more confidence, which will be key going forward for the young quarterback.

“I feel like I’ve been making strides every day," Houser said. "I feel that I’m getting more confident running the offense. Some of the mistakes I made in the first game, I feel like I’m starting to improve on some of those, and I feel like I am improving every time I get to play.”

A big elephant in the room during the game versus the Wolverines was that Michigan was facing allegations of potential in-person scouting and sign-stealing. Houser had to go to the sideline to get play calls, but he mentioned that it didn’t make much of a difference, although some adjustments were made.