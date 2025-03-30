2026 three-star LB Jacob Savage recaps 'amazing' visit to Michigan State

Michigan State hosted class of 2026 three-star linebacker Jacob Savage for an unofficial visit on Saturday.

The Larry A. Ryle High School (Union, Kentucky) athlete was offered by the Spartans back in December of 2024, and he previously visited East Lansing for the Spartans' game versus Indiana on Nov. 2, 2024. He will return to campus for an official visit during the weekend of May 30 through June 1.

Savage has been building strong relationships with MSU defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and assistant linebackers coach Andrew Bindelglass over the past few months, and those bonds were strengthened over the weekend. Savage also got a chance to connect with head coach Jonathan Smith and other staff members while he was in town.

"It went amazing," Savage said. "I was extremely impressed. I saw all the facilities, campus, academics, team meeting, film and practice."