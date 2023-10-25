In some college football seasons, there comes a time when it feels like giving up might be the correct answer. This is certainly an emotion felt by fans and I would guess that some players might be feeling that way as well. The Michigan State football team is suffering through a five-game losing streak. The Spartans just suffered their worst home loss in the history against their most bitter rival, Michigan, and the worst loss in the series overall since 1947.

But with five games left on the schedule, the show must go on. The list of "things left to play for" is starting to dwindle, but it is not yet empty. There is a good chance that Michigan State will suffer two more big loses to Ohio State and Penn State before the season is complete. However, there are also three very winnable games left on the schedule. One of those games is this Saturday afternoon.

The odds that Michigan State wins the six games needed to automatically qualify for a bowl game are vanishingly small (less than 1%). However, my most recent analysis suggests that the Spartans would have a strong chance (over 50%) to make a bowl game with a final record of 5-7.

However, all of that analysis goes out window with a loss this weekend. If the Spartans are to have any chance to earn a bowl bid and those valuable extra practices, it is time to go for broke this weekend against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Getting off the mat is going to be difficult. But if the Spartans can muster the same effort that they showed against Iowa and Rutgers, but with fewer mistakes, a win is more than possible.

A win on the road against a solid Big Ten West team would be the first signs of positive momentum for Michigan State in over seven weeks. That positive momentum could easily carry over into the Spartans' final true home game of the year next weekend versus Nebraska. That game would suddenly also become much more winnable.

Michigan State's players and fans desperately need a feel-good win. The opportunity will be there this weekend in Minneapolis. It's now or never for the 2023 season. It is time to go all-in. It is time to go for broke.