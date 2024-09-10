To date, Spartans Illustrated had reported on 10 of the regular season games with a final matchup against Western Michigan at the Breslin Center on Dec. 30 the remaining puzzle piece.

Michigan State men's basketball fans were treated on Tuesday to the full non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 season. MSU will play 11 non-conference games, along with a road exhibition matchup at Northern Michigan and a home exhibition contest against Ferris State .

The Spartans will have a unique preseason with a road game at the Superior Dome (aka "Yooper Dome") in mid-October against NMU. To close out the month, the Spartans will also host the Bulldogs of FSU on Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center. That comes after a trip to Spain last month where the Spartans finished 2-1 during a trip to the Iberian Peninsula.

MSU will have a quick turnaround to start the 2024-2025 season when it begins play against Monmouth on Nov. 4 before then hosting Niagara on Nov. 7.

Next up, the Spartans will also once again compete in the annual State Farm Champions Classic. This year’s event is in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at State Farm Arena where MSU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the early tipoff ahead of Duke versus North Carolina. Soon thereafter, the Spartans are hosting Bowling Green on Nov. 16 and then Samford on Nov. 19.

MSU will play in the 2024 Maui Invitational in the tournament’s return to the island of Maui after the wildfires resulted in the 2023 edition being moved to Honolulu on Oahu. Michigan State will play three games from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The bracket was recently released and the Spartans face off against Colorado to start. Then it will be either Memphis or Connecticut. The remainder of the field includes Auburn, Dayton, Iowa State, and North Carolina.

December will see MSU take on Greg Kampe and Oakland on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, shortly before hosting Florida Atlantic in East Lansing on Dec. 21. The non-conference season will end with the aforementioned home game against the Broncos on Dec. 30.

As far as Big Ten play goes, the matchups for the 20-game conference season were announced in May. The schedule is set to be released at a later date.