PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Michigan State Men's Basketball reportedly hosting Florida Atlantic Dec. 21

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round against North Carolina at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round against North Carolina at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kevin Knight • Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
@KAjaxKnight
Native Michigander & Hillsdale graduate who has covered MSU athletics since 2020 & fan since childhood. Lived in DC since 2011, husband to a Neb. guy, beagle dad, transportation policy work by day.

Michigan State men's basketball fans can reportedly pencil in yet another one of the non-conference opponents for the 2024-2025 season. This one will come at the Breslin Center on Dec. 21 when the Spartans reportedly host Florida Atlantic.

The Owls will be making a return visit to East Lansing for the first time since Nov. 13, 2015 and just the second matchup between the schools in program history. Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org was first to report the Owls-Spartans matchup.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QganVzdCBvbiB0aGUgZ3JpZC1pcm9uIG9uIEZyaWRheSwgYnV0 IGFsc28gb24gdGhlIGhhcmR3b29kLiBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSByZXBvcnRl ZGx5IHNldCB0byBob3N0IEZsb3JpZGEgQXRsYW50aWMgYXQgdGhlIEJyZXNs aW4gQ2VudGVyIG9uIERlYy4gMjEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9K cXNYelQxcUpQIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vSnFzWHpUMXFKUDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBLZXZpbiBLbmlnaHQgKEBLQWpheEtuaWdodCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LQWpheEtuaWdodC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyODE1NzUx MzA3MTc2Mzk0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjYsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Last season, FAU went 25-9 with a 14-4 conference record in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls earned a second-straight bid, and just third in program history, to the NCAA Tournament after advancing to the Final Four in 2023. A tough Northwestern squad ended the dance early last year for the Owls who then lost head coach Dusty May to Michigan over the offseason.

The Owls are now coached by John Jakus who will be entering his first season at the helm of a Division 1 program. The Johnsburg, Ill. native is a graduate of Trinity International University in 1999. He later received his master's degree from Baylor where was a graduate assisting from 2012-2014 and later an assistant coach from 2017-2022 before being promoted to associate head coach. Jakus worked as the director of basketball operations at Gonzaga from 2014-2017 as well.

The matchup will mark just the second meeting between MSU and FAU. The Spartans downed the Owls 82-55 on Nov. 13, 2015 in the first — and only — meeting between the two programs to date.

In other non-conference action, MSU will have a quick turnaround to start the season when it begins play against Monmouth on Nov. 4 before then hosting Niagara on Nov. 7. Next up the Spartans will also once again compete in the annual State Farm Champions Classic. This year’s event is in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at State Farm Arena where MSU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the early tipoff ahead of Duke versus North Carolina. Soon thereafter, the Spartans are reportedly hosting Bowling Green.

MSU will play in the 2024 Maui Invitational in the tournament’s return to the island of Maui after the wildfires resulted in the 2023 edition being moved to Honolulu on Oahu. Michigan State will play three games from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The bracket was recently released and the Spartans face off against Colorado to start. Then it will be either Memphis or Connecticut. The remainder of the field includes Auburn, Dayton, Iowa State, and North Carolina.

December will see MSU take on Greg Kampe and Oakland on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit shortly before the Owls visit to East Lansing.

As far as Big Ten play goes, the matchups for the 20-game conference season were announced in May. The schedule is set to be released at a later date.

As for the men's basketball team, it recently returned from a trip to Spain where the Spartans finished 2-1 during a trip to the Iberian Peninsula.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL21pY2hpZ2FuLXN0YXRlLW1lbi1zLWJhc2tldGJhbGwt cmVwb3J0ZWRseS1ob3N0aW5nLWZsb3JpZGEtYXRsYW50aWMtZGVjLTIxIiwK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZtaWNoaWdhbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWljaGlnYW4t c3RhdGUtbWVuLXMtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1yZXBvcnRlZGx5LWhvc3RpbmctZmxv cmlkYS1hdGxhbnRpYy1kZWMtMjEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=