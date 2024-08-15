Michigan State will open it's 2024-2025 season against Monmouth University on Nov. 4 at the Breslin Center. According to both programs' websites, it will mark the first-ever meeting between the Spartans and the Hawks.

Last season, Monmouth went 18-15 with a 10-8 conference record in the Coastal Athletic Association. The Hawks fell in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament in Washington, D.C. to first seeded Charleston 83-59.

The Hawks are coached by King Rice who will be entering his 14th season at the helm. The Binghamton, New York native is a graduate of North Carolina (1992) and played for Dean Smith from 1988-91, including a 1911 NCAA Final Four appearance when the Tar Heels finished 29-6. Rice played for 13 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers from 1992-2004 and worked as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, Illinois State, Providence, and Oregon.

In other non-conference action, MSU will have a quick turnaround to start the season when it hosts Niagara on Nov. 7. Later, the Spartans will also once again compete in the annual State Farm Champions Classic. This year’s event is in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at State Farm Arena where MSU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Soon thereafter, the Spartans are reportedly hosting Bowling Green.

The Spartans will play in the 2024 Maui Invitational in the tournament’s return to the island of Maui after the wildfires resulted in the 2023 edition being moved to Honolulu on Oahu. Michigan State will play three games from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The bracket has yet to be unveiled. The other teams in the Maui Invitational field are Auburn, Colorado, Connecticut, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, and North Carolina.

Michigan State will take on Greg Kampe and Oakland on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

As far as Big Ten play goes, the matchups for the 20-game conference season were announced in May. The schedule is set to be released at a later date.