PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Michigan State Men's Basketball will open season against Monmouth Nov. 4

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo gestures against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center.
March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo gestures against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. (© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Knight • Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
@KAjaxKnight
Native Michigander & Hillsdale graduate who has covered MSU athletics since 2020 & fan since childhood. Lived in DC since 2011, husband to a Neb. guy, beagle dad, transportation policy work by day.

Michigan State will open it's 2024-2025 season against Monmouth University on Nov. 4 at the Breslin Center. According to both programs' websites, it will mark the first-ever meeting between the Spartans and the Hawks.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgU3BhcnRhbnMgd2lsbCBob3N0IE1vbm1vdXRoIHRvIG9wZW4g dGhlIDIwMjQtMjAyNSBzZWFzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92 dE40aXlzQW9SIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vdnRONGl5c0FvUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBLZXZpbiBLbmlnaHQgKEBLQWpheEtuaWdodCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LQWpheEtuaWdodC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNDE5MDcw NjQzNDQxMjk2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTUsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Last season, Monmouth went 18-15 with a 10-8 conference record in the Coastal Athletic Association. The Hawks fell in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament in Washington, D.C. to first seeded Charleston 83-59.

The Hawks are coached by King Rice who will be entering his 14th season at the helm. The Binghamton, New York native is a graduate of North Carolina (1992) and played for Dean Smith from 1988-91, including a 1911 NCAA Final Four appearance when the Tar Heels finished 29-6. Rice played for 13 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers from 1992-2004 and worked as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, Illinois State, Providence, and Oregon.

In other non-conference action, MSU will have a quick turnaround to start the season when it hosts Niagara on Nov. 7. Later, the Spartans will also once again compete in the annual State Farm Champions Classic. This year’s event is in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at State Farm Arena where MSU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Soon thereafter, the Spartans are reportedly hosting Bowling Green.

The Spartans will play in the 2024 Maui Invitational in the tournament’s return to the island of Maui after the wildfires resulted in the 2023 edition being moved to Honolulu on Oahu. Michigan State will play three games from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The bracket has yet to be unveiled. The other teams in the Maui Invitational field are Auburn, Colorado, Connecticut, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, and North Carolina.

Michigan State will take on Greg Kampe and Oakland on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

As far as Big Ten play goes, the matchups for the 20-game conference season were announced in May. The schedule is set to be released at a later date.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL21pY2hpZ2FuLXN0YXRlLW1lbi1zLWJhc2tldGJhbGwt d2lsbC1vcGVuLXNlYXNvbi1hZ2FpbnN0LW1vbm1vdXRoLW5vdi00IiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZt aWNoaWdhbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWljaGlnYW4tc3Rh dGUtbWVuLXMtYmFza2V0YmFsbC13aWxsLW9wZW4tc2Vhc29uLWFnYWluc3Qt bW9ubW91dGgtbm92LTQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=