Michigan State is reportedly penciled in advanced conversations to pencil in Bowling Green to men's basketball non-conference schedule on Nov. 16. The two teams will play at the Breslin Center the same day the Spartans' football team will be taking on Illinois in Champaign. The Spartans and Falcons will be meeting for the 15th time in series history and the first since Dec. 18, 2012, per BGSU's website. The series dates back to Dec. 3, 1959 and MSU holds a 11-3 advantage. The Spartans hold a five-game win streak and have not lost since Dec. 1, 1990 in a 98-85 loss at BGSU. Rocco Miller was the first to report on the schedule news. However, MSU sources have indicated to Spartans Illustrated that it's not a done deal yet.

Last season, Bowling Green went 20-14 with a 10-8 conference record in the Mid-American Conference. The Falcons are coached by Todd Simon who will be entering his second season at the helm. The Fowler, Mich. native is a graduate of Central Michigan (2003) and recently promoted former MSU guard Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn, Jr. to the role of associate head coach. In other non-conference action, MSU will open the season against Niagara on Nov. 7. The Spartans will also once again compete in the annual State Farm Champions Classic. This year’s event is in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at State Farm Arena where MSU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks. The Spartans will play in the 2024 Maui Invitational in the tournament’s return to the island of Maui after the wildfires resulted in the 2023 edition being moved to Honolulu on Oahu. Michigan State will play three games from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The bracket has yet to be unveiled. The other teams in the Maui Invitational field are Auburn, Colorado, Connecticut, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, and North Carolina. Michigan State will take on Greg Kampe and Oakland on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. As far as Big Ten play goes, the matchups for the 20-game conference season were announced in May. The schedule is set to be released at a later date.