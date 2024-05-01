Michigan State men's basketball will have a few longer flights next season as the Big Ten expands to 18-teams for the 2024-2025 season. The league will stay at a 20-game conference schedule, however, and MSU fans can now see what that schedule will include as the Big Ten has unveiled opponent pairings.

As the Spartans adjust to four new teams joining the Big Ten, the conference schedule will change to just seven home and seven away only opponents. MSU will face a mere three teams both home and away, though the intrastate rivalry against Michigan will be protected as one of those games each year barring future potential changes unforeseen at this time.

For the 2024-2025 season, Michigan State will be facing Big Ten opponents as follows:

- Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin will visit the Breslin Center

-Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC will be road games at each respective team's arena

- Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota will be opponents played both at the Breslin Center and on the road

Other games so far known for next season include the Champions Classic matchup against Kansas in Atlanta on Nov. 12 and the Maui Jim Maui Invitational over Thanksgiving Week. The 41st annual tournament will return to the historic Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 25-27, 2024 after being played in Honolulu in 2023 following the devastating wildfires in Maui last year.

The bracket for the Maui invite will be released later this summer, but other teams participating include Auburn, Colorado, Connecticut, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, and North Carolina.

MSU also announced earlier Wednesday morning ahead of opponent pairings that the team will be spending 10 days in Spain this August. The first overseas trip since one to Ital in 2015, the Spartans will be visiting Barcelona/Costa Brava, Madrid, and Valencia from Aug. 13-22.