The Spartans and Purple Eagles have never met before.

Michigan State has announced that one of its non-conference opponents for the 2024-2025 season will be the Niagara Purple Eagles . The two teams will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at the Breslin Center.

Last season, Niagara went 16-16 with an 11-9 conference record in the MAAC. The Purple Eagles are coached by former Duke Blue Devil Greg Paulus. He has made eight NCAA Tournaments as a player and coach.

In other non-conference action, Michigan State will play in the annual State Farm Champions Classic. This year’s event is in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at State Farm Arena as Michigan State will take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Spartans will play in the 2024 Maui Invitational in the tournament’s return to the island of Maui after the wildfires resulted in the 2023 edition to be played in Honolulu. Michigan State will play three games from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The bracket has yet to be unveiled. The other teams in the Maui Invitational field are Auburn, Colorado, Connecticut, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis and North Carolina.

Last week, Jon Rothstein reported that Michigan State will take on Greg Kampe and Oakland on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

As far as Big Ten play goes, the matchups for the 20-game conference season were announced in May.