Player by Player: What we learned from Michigan State's trip to Spain
MSU BASKETBALL: SPAIN EVALUATIONS
The Spartans played three teams on their recent team-building trip to Spain: Madrid, Valencia, and KK FMP in Barcelona. Spartans Illustrated subscribers can watch all three games in their entirety in our premium Spartans Illustrated Message Board here.
The Spartans beat Madrid, 94-87, and Valencia, 105-59. Madrid hit some three-point shots but negated their chances against MSU with lazy passes and poor free-throw shooting. Valencia was never in the game, especially as the Spartans extended the perimeter defense.
KK FMP, however, included many Serbian players who qualified for this season's European Champions League and were "representing Spain." In the first quarter, KK FMP's on-ball pressure forced seven Spartan turnovers, and MSU committed nine fouls, which set the tone. The Spartans came back but ended up losing, 115-110.
However, the scores did not matter much as Tom Izzo used the opportunity to look at various matchups as well as encourage individual and team growth.
INDIVIDUAL SPARTAN BASKETBALL PLAYER'S EVALUATIONS
SZYMON ZAPALA
MADRID: He only took two shots, but you can see the potential. He grabbed an offensive rebound and played decent post-defense. You cannot teach big and strong.
VALENCIA: He had a couple of putbacks early, one off a Kohler miss, but saved his best for the fourth quarter, where he grabbed two offensive rebounds, had a transition dunk from Hollomon, had another dunk on a pass from Fears, and another dunk on a pass from Richardson. Give the big man the ball.
KK FMP: Zapala continues to show he belongs on the floor. He had an excellent game. He set good screens and played good defense. He scored on dunks on passes from Akins and Fears, had a bucket, and drew a foul in transition. He also scored as the shot clock was winding down with a pass from Normand and was not afraid to hit the offensive glass.
