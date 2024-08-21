SZYMON ZAPALA

MADRID: He only took two shots, but you can see the potential. He grabbed an offensive rebound and played decent post-defense. You cannot teach big and strong.

VALENCIA: He had a couple of putbacks early, one off a Kohler miss, but saved his best for the fourth quarter, where he grabbed two offensive rebounds, had a transition dunk from Hollomon, had another dunk on a pass from Fears, and another dunk on a pass from Richardson. Give the big man the ball.

KK FMP: Zapala continues to show he belongs on the floor. He had an excellent game. He set good screens and played good defense. He scored on dunks on passes from Akins and Fears, had a bucket, and drew a foul in transition. He also scored as the shot clock was winding down with a pass from Normand and was not afraid to hit the offensive glass.