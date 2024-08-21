PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Player by Player: What we learned from Michigan State's trip to Spain

Michigan State basketball players, from left, Tre Holloman, Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr take in the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Kevin Thomas
Guest Writer

MSU BASKETBALL: SPAIN EVALUATIONS    

The Spartans played three teams on their recent team-building trip to Spain: Madrid, Valencia, and KK FMP in Barcelona. Spartans Illustrated subscribers can watch all three games in their entirety in our premium Spartans Illustrated Message Board here.

The Spartans beat Madrid, 94-87, and Valencia, 105-59. Madrid hit some three-point shots but negated their chances against MSU with lazy passes and poor free-throw shooting. Valencia was never in the game, especially as the Spartans extended the perimeter defense.

KK FMP, however, included many Serbian players who qualified for this season's European Champions League and were "representing Spain." In the first quarter, KK FMP's on-ball pressure forced seven Spartan turnovers, and MSU committed nine fouls, which set the tone. The Spartans came back but ended up losing, 115-110.

However, the scores did not matter much as Tom Izzo used the opportunity to look at various matchups as well as encourage individual and team growth.

INDIVIDUAL SPARTAN BASKETBALL PLAYER'S EVALUATIONS  

SZYMON ZAPALA

MADRID: He only took two shots, but you can see the potential. He grabbed an offensive rebound and played decent post-defense. You cannot teach big and strong.

VALENCIA: He had a couple of putbacks early, one off a Kohler miss, but saved his best for the fourth quarter, where he grabbed two offensive rebounds, had a transition dunk from Hollomon, had another dunk on a pass from Fears, and another dunk on a pass from Richardson. Give the big man the ball.

KK FMP: Zapala continues to show he belongs on the floor. He had an excellent game. He set good screens and played good defense. He scored on dunks on passes from Akins and Fears, had a bucket, and drew a foul in transition. He also scored as the shot clock was winding down with a pass from Normand and was not afraid to hit the offensive glass.

