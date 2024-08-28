PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Michigan State women's basketball releases 2024-25 non-conference schedule

Michigan State's Julia Ayrault (40) puts up two points against Miami (OH) at the Breslin Center Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
Michigan State's Julia Ayrault (40) puts up two points against Miami (OH) at the Breslin Center Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (© Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kevin Knight • Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
@KAjaxKnight
Native Michigander & Hillsdale graduate who has covered MSU athletics since 2020 & fan since childhood. Lived in DC since 2011, husband to a Neb. guy, beagle dad, transportation policy work by day.

The Michigan State women's basketball program has released its 2024-2025 non-conference schedule in full. The Spartans will participate in 11 regular season games, including two multi-team events, and host Wayne State as an exhibition matchup.

Previously, it was already announced that MSU would participate in the Acrisure Classic in Palm Desert, Calif. Conference pairings were also announced earlier this year, but the full Big Ten league schedule will be released at a later date.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0LTIwMjUgTm9uLWNvbmZlcmVuY2Ugc2NoZWR1bGUgaXMgaGVy ZSDwn6Sp8J+SqiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DekExbU9xd2t3 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3pBMW1PcXdrdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dC YXNrZXRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9X QmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyODgzODU2MDE0Mjk3MTM3Mj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

The Spartans will welcome Wayne State to the Breslin Center on Oct. 28 for the team's lone preseason exhibition matchup. Oakland will visit the Breslin Center on Nov. 5 in MSU's season opener, the second-straight year the Grizzlies will have that distinction. The Spartans boast a 15-0 record all-time versus Oakland.

Just a few days later, Yale will visit East Lansing for the first-ever meeting between the programs on Nov. 8, at least according to MSU's and Yale's athletics websites. The Bulldogs finished last season 8-19 overall and 5-9 in Ivy League action.

Eastern Michigan on Nov. 11 and Western Michigan on Nov. 17 will bookend a matchup against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14. The Spartans hold a 5-1 record in the series against the Eagles, dropping the first-ever matchup on a neutral court in Grand Rapids Dec. 3, 2000. MSU holds a 4-0 record in East Lansing over EMU. The eighth all-time matchup against the Broncos will be in Kalamazoo for just the third time in series history. MSU owns a 7-0 record in the series. EKU will mark the first meeting between the programs when the Colonels visit the Breslin Center.

Detroit Mercy will visit East Lansing on Nov. 20, marking the 19th meeting all-time between the Spartans and Titans. MSU holds a perfect 18-0 record in the series.

Heading into Thanksgiving week, the Spartans finally leave the lower peninsula for the first time in the young season to take on Cal-Berkley in the opening round of the Acrisure Classic on Nov. 26. Michigan State will then face either Arizona or Vanderbilt on Nov. 27.

DePaul will visit the Breslin Center on Dec. 8, marking a return matchup in a home-and-home series started in Chicago last season. MSU defeated the Blue Demons 102-64 on Nov. 30 last year.

The Spartans will close out the non-conference schedule by taking part in the West Palm Beach Classic Dec. 20-21. Participants will be announced at a later date, but the event will take place at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Michigan State will be led by second-year head coach Robyn Fralick as it seeks to build on a successful 2023-2024 campaign. The Spartans finished the year 22-9 overall and 12-6 in conference play. MSU earned the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but fell in its opening rounds of each. Leading scorer and rebounder Julia Ayrault also returns after averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. Theryn Hallock returns the next most production having averaged 11.2 ppg and is the leading returner in assists after averaging 2.6 helpers per game last year.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL21pY2hpZ2FuLXN0YXRlLXdvbWVuLXMtYmFza2V0YmFs bC1yZWxlYXNlcy0yMDI0LTI1LW5vbi1jb25mZXJlbmNlLXNjaGVkdWxlIiwK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZtaWNoaWdhbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWljaGlnYW4t c3RhdGUtd29tZW4tcy1iYXNrZXRiYWxsLXJlbGVhc2VzLTIwMjQtMjUtbm9u LWNvbmZlcmVuY2Utc2NoZWR1bGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=