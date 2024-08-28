Previously, it was already announced that MSU would participate in the Acrisure Classic in Palm Desert, Calif. Conference pairings were also announced earlier this year , but the full Big Ten league schedule will be released at a later date.

The Michigan State women's basketball program has released its 2024-2025 non-conference schedule in full. The Spartans will participate in 11 regular season games, including two multi-team events, and host Wayne State as an exhibition matchup.

The Spartans will welcome Wayne State to the Breslin Center on Oct. 28 for the team's lone preseason exhibition matchup. Oakland will visit the Breslin Center on Nov. 5 in MSU's season opener, the second-straight year the Grizzlies will have that distinction. The Spartans boast a 15-0 record all-time versus Oakland.

Just a few days later, Yale will visit East Lansing for the first-ever meeting between the programs on Nov. 8, at least according to MSU's and Yale's athletics websites. The Bulldogs finished last season 8-19 overall and 5-9 in Ivy League action.

Eastern Michigan on Nov. 11 and Western Michigan on Nov. 17 will bookend a matchup against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14. The Spartans hold a 5-1 record in the series against the Eagles, dropping the first-ever matchup on a neutral court in Grand Rapids Dec. 3, 2000. MSU holds a 4-0 record in East Lansing over EMU. The eighth all-time matchup against the Broncos will be in Kalamazoo for just the third time in series history. MSU owns a 7-0 record in the series. EKU will mark the first meeting between the programs when the Colonels visit the Breslin Center.

Detroit Mercy will visit East Lansing on Nov. 20, marking the 19th meeting all-time between the Spartans and Titans. MSU holds a perfect 18-0 record in the series.

Heading into Thanksgiving week, the Spartans finally leave the lower peninsula for the first time in the young season to take on Cal-Berkley in the opening round of the Acrisure Classic on Nov. 26. Michigan State will then face either Arizona or Vanderbilt on Nov. 27.

DePaul will visit the Breslin Center on Dec. 8, marking a return matchup in a home-and-home series started in Chicago last season. MSU defeated the Blue Demons 102-64 on Nov. 30 last year.

The Spartans will close out the non-conference schedule by taking part in the West Palm Beach Classic Dec. 20-21. Participants will be announced at a later date, but the event will take place at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Michigan State will be led by second-year head coach Robyn Fralick as it seeks to build on a successful 2023-2024 campaign. The Spartans finished the year 22-9 overall and 12-6 in conference play. MSU earned the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but fell in its opening rounds of each. Leading scorer and rebounder Julia Ayrault also returns after averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. Theryn Hallock returns the next most production having averaged 11.2 ppg and is the leading returner in assists after averaging 2.6 helpers per game last year.