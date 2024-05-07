Michigan State women's basketball will have some longer trips next year, as expected, as the 2024-2025 Big Ten opponent pairings were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spartans are set to maintain an 18-game conference schedule for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. The 2020-2021 season was the only exception in that span, as it was expanded to a 20-game schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic (although MSU only played 15 conference games that year due to postponements).

This upcoming season's 18-game schedule will be in a league set to expand to 18 teams, leaving just one double-play opponent on the schedule next year. That, of course, is intrastate rival Michigan.