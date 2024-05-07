Michigan State Women's Basketball Big Ten opponents unveiled for 2024-2025
Michigan State women's basketball will have some longer trips next year, as expected, as the 2024-2025 Big Ten opponent pairings were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans are set to maintain an 18-game conference schedule for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. The 2020-2021 season was the only exception in that span, as it was expanded to a 20-game schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic (although MSU only played 15 conference games that year due to postponements).
This upcoming season's 18-game schedule will be in a league set to expand to 18 teams, leaving just one double-play opponent on the schedule next year. That, of course, is intrastate rival Michigan.
MSU will be playing the remaining 16 opponents in conference play just once, varying either home or away for eight games each. The locations and opponents are as follows:
-At the Breslin Center: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin
-On the road: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC
The full season schedule, including dates for league games, will be released at a later date.
The Spartans are coming off a 22-9 season under first-year head coach Robyn Fralick in 2023-2024. MSU went 12-6 in Big Ten action, while earning a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and reached the NCAA Tournament before falling to North Carolina in the first round.
