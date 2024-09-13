Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (Photo by © Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

After a thrilling Big Ten opening win over Maryland last week, Michigan State returns home to square off with Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans are more than 40-point favorites and are looking to move to 3-0 on the 2024 season. The Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and each writer gives their predictions for the game.

David Harns

Michigan State 52, Prairie View A&M 3

MSU rolls, as expected, with lots of game experience for backups in the second half.

Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan State 42, Prairie View A&M 0

Not much need for analysis here. Michigan State cruises against an overmatched FCS opponent before taking its foot off the gas in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter. Several backups and depth players get playing time in this one. MSU improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2021.

Kevin Knight

Michigan State 45, Prairie View A&M 6

Michigan State rolls in this one, as the offense gains needed confidence and rhythm against an outmatched opponent. The defense also notches several takeaways and three-and-outs, and Spartans fans get to enjoy a blowout at home.

Paul Fanson

Michigan State 41, Prairie View A&M 3

Sometimes playing an FCS-level team can be just a little scary, this should not be one of those Saturdays. Bill Connelly's SP+ metric ranks Prairie View A&M No. 95 out of 129 total schools in the FCS. If I use a little mathematical magic, I can project a point spread of 36 points and an upset probability of just 0.6%. Even Notre Dame would likely be able to survive that kind of odds. This week's game for the Spartans should simply be a tune-up in preparation for a much more challenging gauntlet over the next six weeks. Hopefully, it will provide a chance for some of the dinged-up players to rest and for some of the younger players to get some meaningful snaps. I except the Spartans to score early and often.

Brendan Moore

Michigan State 48, Prairie View A&M 7

Michigan State should get off to a fast start against a Prairie View A&M defense that hasn’t been great so far this season. Aidan Chiles will have a few touchdown passes. Backup quarterback Tommy Schuster will get his first snaps as a Spartan. Penalties and turnovers are two things that need to be limited in this game for the Spartans. Look for the MSU defensive line to feast against an inferior and overmatched offensive line. Michigan State will win this handedly and improve to 3-0 on the season.

Zach Manning

Michigan State 34, Prairie View A&M 3

Michigan State gets the run game going and finishes the game with over 200 yards on the ground. Chiles and Marsh continue to build their connection, hooking up for another touchdown. In the end, the Spartans roll to 3-0 on the season.

Evan Bartlett

Michigan State 47, Prairie View A&M 13

This is a perfect opportunity for the Spartans to get comfortable without having to worry about losing the game. This is going to serve as a practice before Boston College next weekend. The most important part of this game will be staying healthy. Chiles is going to air the ball out often, and I think he tops his previous career-high from last week at Maryland. It’s hard to top 363 yards, but I think we see it. I think the Spartans will stall on offense a few times, especially early. It’s also important to note that Prairie View A&M played in the SWAC Championship Game last year and lost to Florida A&M. For what it’s worth Prairie View is also in Texas…the capital of the football world. They will have some ballplayers for sure. However, I’m comfortable with the Spartans.

Peezy

Michigan State 41, Prairie View A&M 10

The boys in green get it done again, carrying over the momentum from a big-time road win against Maryland. I have high expectations for the Spartans week in and week out. Those standards are to the moon this weekend; I expect the Panthers to get steamrolled. Sure — they will stumble their way into some points…but, come on, what are we doing here? Respectfully, Spartans by a landslide.

