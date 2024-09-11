It is just Week Three of the 2024 college football season, and already a lot has happened. It seems like a good time to have a seat on the couch, maybe with some friends (young and old), and talk about the hot topics from the college football season so far. I might even tell a few jokes along the way.

We have already seen a few crazy upsets. "Are you telling me that Florida State lost to Georgia Tech in Ireland and then lost at home to Boston College?" And, "Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois as a 30-point favorite?"

There are a few potentially surprising conference contenders. "Could USC actually win the Big Ten? Is Tennessee a legit SEC contender? Is it possible that UNLV could make the College Football Playoff?"

And there have been a few other teams that have been disappointing. "Wow, Michigan sure looked bad against Texas. I wonder what's changed since last year?"

Well, that last one is only disappointing (or surprising) to some people.

Then there are the Michigan State Spartans. The Green and White didn't look like the same team from Week One to Week Two. The improvement, especially on offense, was stark. It was enough to get Spartan fans talking:

"Can Jonathan Smith actually get this team to a bowl game?" But also: "Will the Spartans actually be healthy enough to field a team to play in a bowl game if they qualify?"

Of course, time will only tell. But I know that from where I sit, things certainly look brighter than they did just a week ago. Football season is fun again in East Lansing. For the first time in a while, Spartan fans have some tangible evidence that the future might be bright.