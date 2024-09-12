One key to any football game is the battle in the trenches and the rushing attack alongside it. The Michigan State defense has embraced that part of football, and it is a reason the team is 2-0 (1-0 in Big Ten play) right now.

“We’ve got a great defense coming together,” defensive back Charles Brantley said on Wednesday.

“Michigan State has always been a defensive school. It just feels great to be getting back to it.”

The Spartans have allowed just 2.79 yards per carry through two games. Last Saturday, Maryland netted only 86 yards on 31 carries, despite Michigan State only getting one sack. MSU won the rushing yards battle on fewer attempts against both Florida Atlantic and the Terrapins.

“It’s a good, positive thing for our defense,” linebacker Jordan Hall said. “Something that we focus on each week is ‘how can we stop the run?’ and ‘how do we stop the run?’ So, being able to do that is definitely a positive thing for our defense. We want to just continue to do that.”

The longest run from an opposing running back is 10 yards, coming from Maryland’s Nolan Ray. FAU quarterback Cam Fancher had four runs of 10-plus yards, with a 20-yard run being his best.

Overall, it is perhaps the most visible on-field improvement in the early days of the Jonathan Smith era. It can be seen in how MSU defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa talks about his unit. This year’s squad is allowing over a yard less per carry than the defense allowed in 2023.