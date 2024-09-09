Marsh is the first Spartan to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since quarterback Katin Houser received the accolades last season on Nov. 20, 2023.

For his efforts, Marsh has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Michigan State true freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh made his presence felt with a breakout performance on Saturday in the Spartans' 27-24 win over Maryland .

The 194 receiving yardage total ranks as the second-most in a single game by a true freshman in Michigan State program history, behind only Ricky White, who set the record with 196 yards in a 2020 performance versus Michigan.

Additionally, Marsh's 196 receiving yards are the most by any Michigan State player against Maryland, and only the second 100-yard receiving game against the Terrapins in MSU history, surpassing Jayden Reed's mark of 114 yards in 2021.

It was also the 10th-most receiving yards in a single game by a Spartan in Michigan State football program history.

Marsh discussed his performance after the game and noted that he had been preparing for the opportunity.

“It was a big moment for me, but I feel like that’s my game," Marsh said. "That’s who I am."

In Week One, Marsh recorded one reception for 11 yards. Marsh was a four-star prospect out of River Rouge High School in the 2024 class.

Next up, Marsh and Michigan State will take on Prairie View A&M, an opponent out of the FCS, in East Lansing on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on the Big Ten Network.