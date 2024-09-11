Offensive lineman Stanton Ramil hasn’t even been at Michigan State for two full years, yet he has gone through adversity.

Going into his true freshman season in 2023, Ramil suffered a knee injury in the middle of fall camp that forced him to miss the entire season. He needed surgery.

Since he couldn’t be on the field with his teammates, he relied on his faith in God to get him through the injury and recovery process.

“There were a lot of crazy events that went on that year,” Ramil said on Tuesday. “I got injured. I had to get surgery on my knee, so it just really forced me to think about other people. I really focused on my relationship with God. I got back and tried to be as selfless as I can, realize that every day is not guaranteed, just really be thankful for every day and go as hard as I can.”