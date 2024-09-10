The accolades continue to roll in for Michigan State first-year wide receiver Nick Marsh following his breakout performance in the Spartans' 27-24 win over Maryland.

Against the Terrapins on Saturday, Marsh recorded eight receptions for 194 yards, and a touchdown. The touchdown was a 77-yarder in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 24-24 with 4:11 remaining on the clock. A 37-yard field goal by kicker Jonathan Kim with one second remaining on the clock ultimately sealed the victory for MSU.

Following his strong game, Marsh has been named Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week. Every week during the 2024 season, the Maxwell Football Club will recognize a standout performance by a college freshman with the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week Award.

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart earned Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week honors following his Week One performance in which he had four tackles (three solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Additionally, Marsh was one of 37 players named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list in August.

Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, 2018), Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis, 2019), Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama, 2020), Brock Bowers (Georgia, 2021), Drake Maye (North Carolina, 2022) and Caleb Downs (Alabama, 2023).