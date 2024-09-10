The accolades continue to roll in for Michigan State first-year wide receiver Nick Marsh following his breakout performance in the Spartans' 27-24 win over Maryland.
Against the Terrapins on Saturday, Marsh recorded eight receptions for 194 yards, and a touchdown. The touchdown was a 77-yarder in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 24-24 with 4:11 remaining on the clock. A 37-yard field goal by kicker Jonathan Kim with one second remaining on the clock ultimately sealed the victory for MSU.
Following his strong game, Marsh has been named Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week. Every week during the 2024 season, the Maxwell Football Club will recognize a standout performance by a college freshman with the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week Award.
South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart earned Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week honors following his Week One performance in which he had four tackles (three solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Additionally, Marsh was one of 37 players named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list in August.
Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, 2018), Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis, 2019), Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama, 2020), Brock Bowers (Georgia, 2021), Drake Maye (North Carolina, 2022) and Caleb Downs (Alabama, 2023).
The true freshman wide receiver did most of his damage against Maryland in the fourth quarter. Marsh had four receptions for 151 yards and the aforementioned touchdown in the final quarter of play.
Marsh's 194 receiving yards are the second-most in a single game by a true freshman in Michigan State program history (Ricky White has the record with 196 yards in versus Michigan in 2020).
Also of note, Marsh's 194 receiving yards are the most by any Michigan State player versus Maryland. It was only the second 100-yard receiving performance against the Terrapins in Michigan State program history, and surpassed Jayden Reed's 114 yards in 2021.
Marsh's outing was also the 10th-most receiving yards ever recoded in a single game by a Spartan as well.
Marsh was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the slate of Week Two contests.
Through two games during the 2024 season, Marsh has amassed nine catches for 205 yards and a touchdown. It is evident Marsh has a strong connection already with quarterback Aidan Chiles and he will play a large role in MSU's offense moving forward.
In Week Three, Michigan State will play Prairie View A&M (FCS) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on the Big Ten Network.