Michigan State running back Nate Carter runs the ball. Credit: © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jonathan Smith era will begin on Friday night, as Michigan State hosts Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be watched on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans enter the game as around a two-touchdown favorite. The Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup, provides insight on which storylines to watch and gives score predictions.

David Harns

Michigan State 34, Florida Atlantic 14

Michigan State gets the Jonathan Smith era off to a banging start. The reserves are in by the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Spartans cruise before an exuberant crowd at Spartan Stadium.

Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan State 34, Florida Atlantic 13

There is a new coaching staff in town as the Jonathan Smith era officially kicks off, but I predict this one plays out similarly to how Michigan State fans have grown accustomed to seeing with season openers under past regimes. The offense will start slow as it eases into the playbook and doesn’t show too much too soon. The score is a little closer than expected at halftime. Quarterback Aidan Chiles may make a mistake or two before getting into a rhythm and putting together an impressive, multi-touchdown performance. Running backs Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams combine for more than 200 rushing yards. The defense has a solid showing, forcing at least one turnover and allowing just one touchdown and two field goals. MSU eventually runs away with it.

Paul Fanson

Michigan State 35, Florida Atlantic 21

The Spartans come into the season opener with more questions than usual and a bunch of new faces. The line on this game opened at 11 points and has been slowing creeping up all week. I expect the Spartans to look just a bit shaky in the early going as the new staff and new players get their sea legs. After a tight first half, the Green and White use a big third quarter to gain a comfortable, three-touchdown margin. The Owls score a late touchdown on the second-string defense and the final margin ends up as a push for our friends in Vegas.

Kevin Knight

Michigan State 38, Florida Atlantic 24

The Spartans have a few early jitters, but score early and often in the first half while a breakdown or two on defense keeps the Owls from going quietly. Second half signs of a revamped roster result in a turnover or two, but overall MSU ends the night with a solid victory fans leave happy with.

Zach Manning

Michigan State 41, Florida Atlantic 24

The Spartans open the Jonathan Smith era with a win, and the offense shows flashes of greatness. The defense will struggle to get off the field, and the game will be tight early. Eventually, the Spartans will find their footing on defense and close out the game.

Brendan Moore

Michigan State 27, Florida Atlantic 14

There might be some growing pains in game one for both teams because of all the transfers on the field. Michigan State will want to establish the run and get Aidan Chiles comfortable early in this game. The same might be true for FAU’s quarterback Cam Fancher. The Spartans no doubt have more talent. While FAU will challenge Michigan State in some different ways, the Spartans should be able to handle the Owls. While I don’t have this as a blowout victory in favor of the Spartans, Michigan State won’t feel like it’s in any danger of losing this game. The Jonathan Smith era will get off to a solid start in East Lansing.

Jay Yaney

Michigan State 38, Florida Atlantic 24

The Spartans will actually get out to good start on opening day due to a revived running game and new offensive line philosophy. Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman is too good of a coach to allow a blow out and will challenge his team to keep fighting, resulting in a couple mid to late-game scores. The Jonathan Smith Era will begin on a positive note, but he'll have a few loose ends to tie down before heading to Maryland.

Jeremy Dewar

Michigan State 31, Florida Atlantic 14

MSU runs it on the ground with great success and showcases a running back tandem that can get enough on the ground to keep the ball away from FAU. Spartans cover and never really are under pressure late in the game. Backup quarterback Tommy Schuster gets a series.

Kyle Luce

Michigan State 34, Florida Atlantic 17

MSU home openers have a script they usually follow relatively closely. Early MSU lead, game tightens up, MSU extends lead, opponent makes a late push that falls short. I expect some bumps for both squads as they both debut revamped lineups. But in the end, I see MSU’s talent and ability to control and dominate the trenches wearing on the Owls.

Lucca Mazzie

Michigan State 35, Florida Atlantic 17

Michigan State will win and cover in its opening game of the 2024 season. FAU had a tough season last year, and the Spartans have a greatly revamped roster, with a new coaching staff, and some key new players. MSU gets a big first win to start things off. Running back Nate Carter will be player of the game, as FAU's run defense has been pretty suspect in the past and I expect that to continue. Oregon State transfer tight end Jack Velling will also have a solid debut performance.

Verbosedutch

Michigan State 27, Florida Atlantic 20

I envision the sort of game you would expect in first live action of the season, featuring two rosters with a fair amount of inexperience and in program rebuilds — messy. FAU is young and less talented, but in his 88 games as a head coach, FAU’s Tom Herman has only lost 11games by double figures. Game one of the Jonathan Smith era looks to be a win, but without much comfort.

Peezy

Michigan State 34, Florida Atlantic 12

Michigan State comes out for game one with great energy in the air, and although this group is still learning how to play with each other, the talent difference from the Penn State game to close the 2023 season compared to what the Spartan Stadium crowd will see from the Green and White to kick off 2024 is contrastively different. The Owls have a young team and come loaded with even more new faces in 2024 than the Spartans will deploy themselves. Defense holds incoming Marshall transfer quarterback Cam Fancher in check all night and has him seeing boogeymen. And while the MSU offense isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders, it will do more than enough to allow some reps to second-stringers in the fourth quarter.