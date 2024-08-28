PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Joe Rossi's MSU’s defense has a 'work mentality' ahead of opener vs. FAU

Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi.
Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. (Brendan Moore / Spartans Illustrated)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

It’s officially game week for Michigan State football as it will take on Florida Atlantic on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time inside Spartan Stadium.

When game week arrives, there’s typically a buzz and excitement on campus and in the community. That is also true inside the walls of the Tom Izzo Football Building, according to Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. With the excitement, there’s also a sense that there is still work that needs to be done to be prepared for Florida Atlantic on Friday.

“Number one, we’re excited,” Rossi said on Tuesday. “We put a lot of work in since January and now you’re kind of getting to game week, you’re getting closer. So, I think there’s an excitement level. I think there’s an eagerness to get a chance to go and play under the lights and in front of fans. I think there’s also been a work mentality. We got to prepare, we got a lot of work to do. The best teams I’ve been around personally, they get better from the beginning of the season to the end, and that’s what we’ve been preaching to the guys.”

The Owls won’t be a pushover on Friday.

Tom Herman is entering his second season in charge at FAU. His squad returns just 10 starters from the 2023 season, but the Owls added many players from the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Cam Fancher. Last season, Fancher started 10 games at Marshall. He completed 66% of his passes and threw for over 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

Not only did FAU add some talent from the transfer portal, but the Owls played tough against power conference opponents last season, despite the 4-8 record. They gained 293 total yards at Clemson. The final score in that game was 48-14, though, partly due to the four turnovers by the Owls. Against Illinois, FAU was in that game right up until the end, losing 23-17.

Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi.
Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Advertisement

“This team is very talented and they brought in a lot of players in the transfer portal,” Rossi said. “The quarterback that they got from Marshall I think is a good player. He’s athletic, he can make plays with his feet. They brought in some receivers that we were looking at in terms of just evaluating. They pose a tremendous challenge. Again, watching how hard they played against those Power Five teams last year, they’re going to come in here, they’re going to play their butts off and they got really good players. So, for us, it’s about going out, executing our calls, flying around to the ball and handling anything that they throw at us that we might not be able to see. Then, we’ll come back, look at it, and see what we need to do for the next (game).”

FAU’s top receiver and playmaker from 2023, LaJohntay Wester, transferred to Colorado, so Herman will need to figure out how to fill his void. Despite that loss for the Owls, Rossi is aware that FAU will do some things to make the Michigan State defense think.

“It’s been impressive to me what they’ve been able to do to feature their skill level,” he said. “They do a lot of shifts and motions. They move the pocket well. They create a lot of picks and rubs. They ran it well. They threw it well.”

At the moment, there’s not a ton of sure-fire definite starters on this Michigan State defense. While some could view that as a negative, Rossi thinks that there is an advantage there.

“We’re going to be rotating a lot of guys,” Rossi said. “The one advantage I think we have defensively is we have a lot of guys who have earned the right to play football games, and so, to me, that keeps us fresh, that keeps us engaged, that creates buy-in. Throughout the course of a Big Ten schedule, (you) get to the end of the year, sometimes, it’s a war of attrition. Who has healthy bodies? So, I think that’s an advantage that we have acknowledged and that we’re going to take advantage of.”

For more on what Michigan State can expect from FAU and a look at its games against Clemson and Illinois from last season, check out Chase Glasser's film preview piece.

Full press conference:

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3pNSlh1dVRkNXpNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2pvZS1yb3NzaS1zLWRlZmVuc2UtaGFzLWEtd29yay1t ZW50YWxpdHktYWhlYWQtb2Ytb3BlbmVyLXZzLWZhdSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGlnYW5z dGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmpvZS1yb3NzaS1zLWRlZmVuc2Ut aGFzLWEtd29yay1tZW50YWxpdHktYWhlYWQtb2Ytb3BlbmVyLXZzLWZhdSZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTE1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==