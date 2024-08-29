PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Projecting Michigan State's Depth Chart: Week One versus Florida Atlantic

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan O'Bleness • Spartans Illustrated
Managing Editor
@ryanobleness

Just ahead of Michigan State's first game of the Jonathan Smith era, Spartans Illustrated makes its best guesses for a projected depth chart for Friday's 2024 season opener versus Florida Atlantic (7 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network).

On Monday, Smith mentioned that the staff was still finalizing the depth chart, but also noted that more than 22 guys will play against FAU. He specifically mentioned that the defensive tackles, linebackers, wide receivers, tight ends and potentially offensive linemen could all utilize rotations throughout Friday's game versus the Owls. There will be different personnel for different packages.

Of course, the projected depth chart also lists several "OR" spots, which means multiple guys at that particular position could end up drawing the start/rotating in early.

Let's take a look at how each position could break down.

Quarterback

Aidan Chiles
Aidan Chiles (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Starter: Aidan Chiles

Backup: Tommy Schuster

Reserves: Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee, Atticus Carridine

No surprise here. Chiles, the sophomore captain and Oregon State transfer, will make his much-anticipated first career start. Schuster is next is next in line if he needs to enter the game for any reason.

Running back

Nate Carter takes a handoff from Aidan Chiles during the Spring Showcase on April 20, 2024
Nate Carter takes a handoff from Aidan Chiles during the Spring Showcase on April 20, 2024 (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Starters: Nate Carter OR Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams

Fullback/H-back starter: Jay Coyne

Running back reserves: Brandon Tullis, Makhi Frazier, Joseph Martinez

Others: Chris Williams, Jaxon McCaig, Shawn Foster

Carter, a captain, will likely get the first carry, but it probably doesn't matter which one of Carter or Lynch-Adams is on the field for the opening snap of the game as the "starter." Both players received a lot of praise throughout fall camp and both should see plenty of touches versus Florida Atlantic. The true freshmen out of Texas, Tullis and Frazier, could potentially receive carries. Meanwhile, Martinez, the redshirt senior walk-on, could see some touches as well. But it will primarily be the Carter and Lynch-Adams show (unless things get out of hand later in the game).

After working with the rush ends in the spring, Coyne moved to offense during fall camp and is the only "fullback" listed on the roster, but could work more as an H-back or move tight end. It will be interesting to see what his exact role is in games.

Wide receiver

Montorie Foster Jr.
Montorie Foster Jr. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3Byb2plY3RpbmctbWljaGlnYW4tc3RhdGUtcy1kZXB0 aC1jaGFydC13ZWVrLW9uZS12ZXJzdXMtZmxvcmlkYS1hdGxhbnRpYyIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG bWljaGlnYW5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnByb2plY3Rpbmct bWljaGlnYW4tc3RhdGUtcy1kZXB0aC1jaGFydC13ZWVrLW9uZS12ZXJzdXMt ZmxvcmlkYS1hdGxhbnRpYyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==