Just ahead of Michigan State's first game of the Jonathan Smith era, Spartans Illustrated makes its best guesses for a projected depth chart for Friday's 2024 season opener versus Florida Atlantic (7 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network).

On Monday, Smith mentioned that the staff was still finalizing the depth chart, but also noted that more than 22 guys will play against FAU. He specifically mentioned that the defensive tackles, linebackers, wide receivers, tight ends and potentially offensive linemen could all utilize rotations throughout Friday's game versus the Owls. There will be different personnel for different packages.

Of course, the projected depth chart also lists several "OR" spots, which means multiple guys at that particular position could end up drawing the start/rotating in early.

Let's take a look at how each position could break down.