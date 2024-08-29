Projecting Michigan State's Depth Chart: Week One versus Florida Atlantic
Just ahead of Michigan State's first game of the Jonathan Smith era, Spartans Illustrated makes its best guesses for a projected depth chart for Friday's 2024 season opener versus Florida Atlantic (7 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network).
On Monday, Smith mentioned that the staff was still finalizing the depth chart, but also noted that more than 22 guys will play against FAU. He specifically mentioned that the defensive tackles, linebackers, wide receivers, tight ends and potentially offensive linemen could all utilize rotations throughout Friday's game versus the Owls. There will be different personnel for different packages.
Of course, the projected depth chart also lists several "OR" spots, which means multiple guys at that particular position could end up drawing the start/rotating in early.
Let's take a look at how each position could break down.
Quarterback
Starter: Aidan Chiles
Backup: Tommy Schuster
Reserves: Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee, Atticus Carridine
No surprise here. Chiles, the sophomore captain and Oregon State transfer, will make his much-anticipated first career start. Schuster is next is next in line if he needs to enter the game for any reason.
Running back
Starters: Nate Carter OR Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
Fullback/H-back starter: Jay Coyne
Running back reserves: Brandon Tullis, Makhi Frazier, Joseph Martinez
Others: Chris Williams, Jaxon McCaig, Shawn Foster
Carter, a captain, will likely get the first carry, but it probably doesn't matter which one of Carter or Lynch-Adams is on the field for the opening snap of the game as the "starter." Both players received a lot of praise throughout fall camp and both should see plenty of touches versus Florida Atlantic. The true freshmen out of Texas, Tullis and Frazier, could potentially receive carries. Meanwhile, Martinez, the redshirt senior walk-on, could see some touches as well. But it will primarily be the Carter and Lynch-Adams show (unless things get out of hand later in the game).
After working with the rush ends in the spring, Coyne moved to offense during fall camp and is the only "fullback" listed on the roster, but could work more as an H-back or move tight end. It will be interesting to see what his exact role is in games.
Wide receiver
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news