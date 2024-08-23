PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

When Michigan State had to find leadership, QB Aidan Chiles stepped up

Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles.
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles. (Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)
Caden Handwork • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Entering the season, Michigan State football has many things to be optimistic about.

One of those things is the quarterback position, as the Spartans are set to be led by Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles, when MSU kicks off against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, in the home opener.

Chiles was recently named as one of the five captains for the 2024 season.

The sophomore quarterback said that he chose to be a vocal leader for the team, among the many reasons he was selected as a captain.

“We had to find our leadership somewhere and I chose to take that role and step up and decided to bring the energy every day and talk to my teammates and communicate with them throughout the practices,” Chiles said on Thursday.

The captains were voted on by the players. Including Chiles, the captains are running back Nate Carter, offensive lineman Tanner Miller, linebacker Jordan Turner, and defensive lineman Maverick Hansen.

“It just shows that the team really believes in me as a leader and believes in my abilities to help them grow as a team and to help me grow as a person as a player,” said Chiles. “It shows I have the traits and the team also has the traits and they believe I have the traits.”

For Chiles, leadership for him means to be a guy that everyone wants to follow. At first, Chiles was surprised that he was chosen to be a captain.

“You’ve got to be a guy that comes in with energy, that’s what I try to do,” he said. “I’m a young guy. I didn’t think I was going to get that opportunity, but I did and a lot of it is because I feel like I know everybody on the team. I talk to everybody on the team, build relationships with everyone on the team, communicate well and I’m able to just play my game with everybody. We all come together as one.”

Chiles has received praise from his coaches on his abilities as a player and his leadership qualities. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins praised Chiles' growth as a player and a leader on the team.

“I think one is reps," Hawkins said about Chiles' growth. "Having the opportunity to work with the guys for an extended period of time. The guys that got after it this summer while we were on the road recruiting, they were doing 7-on-7, doing routes on there, doing things to push it to the next level.

"And then just his personality, he’s a guy that binds the entire team. You’ll see him over there on the defensive side, the offensive side, he’s with the special teams guys. That’s the kind of dude you need on your team, and he does a tremendous job of helping pull everything together and it’s been fun to watch. He has natural leadership skills. I mean he’s a QB, it comes easy to him. He just goes about his regular day and it’s been a big help for us."

Hawkins also mentioned how Chiles has shown leadership by taking freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh under his wing.

“It’s always cool to have a great relationship with your QB if you’re a wideout,” said Hawkins. “I’d say Aidan has a great relationship with all the guys in our room. The fact that they’re really good friends has been cool.”

Hansen, who was also selected as a captain for the 2024 season, mentioned Chiles' qualities as a leader.

“I personally think Aidan has the biggest voice and it's not just because he talks a lot, it’s because he goes out of his way to speak to everyone like whether it's the starting offensive line or defensive line," Hansen explained. "Whether it's the starting guys all the way down to the walk-ons, he spends time talking to everybody and he makes sure that he builds that relationship with everyone and he talks to all the trainers and all the support staff. He knows everyone in here."

When it comes to his play heading into the season, Chiles believes he’s seen improvements in his ability as a quarterback throughout fall camp.

“Me being calm in the pocket, just being able to not take off so early and being able to sit there and trust my (offensive) line and trust my abilities to get the ball out, trust my receivers to get open,” said Chiles. “Building trust and maturing overall, just maturing and being able to play the game as an older guy now.”

The Spartans will kick off against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, for their home opener. Chiles is looking forward to the first game and his first start as quarterback for the Spartans.

“I’m here to play football," Chiles said. "I’m looking forward to this team playing against somebody else and finally showing what we can do as a unit. I think a lot of people have counted us out and I love it personally. I love being counted out, being the underdog and all I’m saying is if you’re a betting person, take the over, that’s how I feel.”

_______________________________________________________________________________________

