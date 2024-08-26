A new era of Michigan State football will begin Friday night in East Lansing under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith as the Spartans will look to get him his first victory.

The preseason workouts, fall camp practices, coaching hires, and the transfer portal subtractions and additions are in the rear view mirror. Now, it’s time for the world to see the results of all the work the coaching staff and players have put in since Smith was hired in late November 2023.

“Well, it’s always an exciting time of year,” Smith said at his press conference on Monday. “(We are) getting closer to kicking off Friday night and I know our guys are excited about 7:00 (kickoff time). There’s been a lot of work put in, not just this last month, you look at all the months we had all the way back to January. (I am) really proud of these guys for the work they put in.

“I was pleased with how fall camp went. I thought there was some competition in it throughout. These guys have been working against each other, and now, I know they’re excited to get someone else on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

That team on the other side of the line of scrimmage on Friday night will be the Florida Atlantic Owls out of the American Athletic Conference. The Owls went 4-8 in 2023 in head coach Tom Herman’s first season. Herman has coached in tough environments before. He spent two years at Houston (22-4 overall record) and four years at Texas (32-18 overall record).

“Coach Herman, got a bunch of respect for him,” Smith said. “He’s done it at a high level at multiple places. He’s in year two at Florida Atlantic. I know they’ll be bringing in a challenge for us. We’re going to have to be ready.”

Michigan State will be led by its five newly minted captains – running back Nate Carter, quarterback Aidan Chiles, defensive lineman Maverick Hansen, offensive lineman Tanner Miller and linebacker Jordan Turner. Those five players were recently voted on by their teammates to be captains for the 2024 season.

“Those five guys I think will represent us well,” Smith said. “They were a huge part as we try to build this culture and doing it together. Those five guys stood out with a vote that was from their teammates.”