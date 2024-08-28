The dawn of the next era of Michigan State football is just days away, and one thing is clear. On Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in the familiar confines of Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, the Jonathan Smith era will officially kick off with a game against the visiting Florida Atlantic Owls.

Like the nocturnal and inquisitive bird of prey mascot for the Spartans' first opponent, Michigan State fans likely have a lot of questions. A lot of them will focus on the long list of new names and faces who will take to the field for the first time in Green and White.

Who is that young guy taking snaps and running the Spartan offense? It's Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles. Who is that impressive looking tight end? It's Jack Velling, also from Oregon State. Who are all those new guys on the offensive line?

Who is Jordan Turner? He's a linebacker transfer from Wisconsin. How about this D’Quan Douse fellow? He is a defensive line transfer from Georgia Tech. Who is Ed Woods? He used to play defensive back at Arizona State.

And that's not all. In total, close to half of the current Michigan State roster (61 out of 118) is made up of freshmen and transfers. So don't worry if you spend as much time reviewing the roster in the program as you do watching the game on Friday night.

But the biggest question on the minds of Spartan fans centers around the new head coach. Who is Jonathan Smith? Who are all these West Coast native assistants that he brought with him? How are they going to assimilate into the newly expanded Big Ten? What type of culture and brand of football will he bring to East Lansing?

Ultimately, will fans see a marked improvement on the field and will that translate into a winning season?

Not all of those questions will be answered on Friday night for the night owls who watch the game. But with any luck the performance will be good enough to help Spartan fans forget about the struggles of the last two years.

Smith have a proven track record of building a program from virtually nothing. But can his success at Oregon State be duplicated in East Lansing? So far, all signs suggest that Spartans cans should be optimistic. With a bit of luck, when former head coach Mel Tucker's name comes up in a few years, maybe fans will be able to answer somewhat honestly:

Who?

Now, let's get to the Bad Betting Advice for Week One of the 2024 season.