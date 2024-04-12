Michigan State football's Jordan Turner returns home hungry
Years ago, at Jordan Turner’s first camp with Michigan State, he took a picture with then head coach Mark Dantonio, a legend in the eyes of Turner.
He dreamed of playing for the green and white and even envisioned at that camp how he’d point to this photo when it was time to commit.
“Yeah, I got a picture of me at my first camp with Michigan State, I thought I could post that picture with (Dantonio) when I committed," recalled Turner.
Turner’s journey to East Lansing wasn’t a simple path, but the Farmington Hills native’s dream proved to be a lesson in patience and opportunity.
“I mean, they (MSU) were the first school to recruit me, but they were the last school to offer me," Turner said. "It was frustrating because I knew I didn’t want to go to that other school (Michigan). So I knew my only chance to stay home was at Michigan State, so I was really hungry — but things didn’t work out. I don’t complain because I had to find the next best decision for me. It just makes it more rewarding, you know, to end your journey at the place you probably should.”
Now, in his final year of eligibility, Michigan State football looks very different than when Turner had his eyes on the program during his high school recruitment. The program is starting from scratch with a new head coach and staff, looking to rekindle its culture, and establish a new identity, with players like Turner.
“Obviously, I hit the portal and I wanted to be back home close to the family," he said. "Coach Smith came here and I heard great things about him. Coach Rossi came here and I heard great things about him, too. So when both decided to come here I was like it’s green light, let’s go.”
Spring practice update
MSU has had one scrimmage so far, and players and coaches have been excited at the first step it represents, and the benchmark it sets.
“I love seeing the guys play fast,” Turner said of his teammates in the scrimmage. "Playing physical, that's all you can ask for. Playing a live situation was fun. I’m excited to see it again next time.”
Turner said the defensive line stood out in the scrimmage.
“We got a lot of dogs,” Turner said of the MSU defensive front. “I love my D-line; you know we’ve been banged up, but ever since they’ve been coming back I love seeing those guys getting some action (with) fresh legs.”
Turner believes he found a place where he can grow as a football player and also as a man.
“It was all business for me,” Turner explained on what he looked for in his final year of college. "I just wanted to be somewhere where I could be in an environment and grow in all phases. Throughout the recruitment process, he (Jonathan Smith) checked every box, so I knew I was coming here.”
Looking ahead
Players transfer for a variety of different reasons, whether it be playing time, a bigger stage, or a fresh start.
For Jordan Turner, it was about returning home, and making his mark on the school he felt destined to compete for.
He now finds himself, in the final chapter of his career, hungry to get the opportunity.
His goal for the season?
“Team success, to win.”
Spartan fans will get their first glimpse of Turner’s talents next Saturday, April 20th at the Spring Showcase at Spartan Stadium.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.