Years ago, at Jordan Turner’s first camp with Michigan State, he took a picture with then head coach Mark Dantonio, a legend in the eyes of Turner.

He dreamed of playing for the green and white and even envisioned at that camp how he’d point to this photo when it was time to commit.

“Yeah, I got a picture of me at my first camp with Michigan State, I thought I could post that picture with (Dantonio) when I committed," recalled Turner.

Turner’s journey to East Lansing wasn’t a simple path, but the Farmington Hills native’s dream proved to be a lesson in patience and opportunity.

“I mean, they (MSU) were the first school to recruit me, but they were the last school to offer me," Turner said. "It was frustrating because I knew I didn’t want to go to that other school (Michigan). So I knew my only chance to stay home was at Michigan State, so I was really hungry — but things didn’t work out. I don’t complain because I had to find the next best decision for me. It just makes it more rewarding, you know, to end your journey at the place you probably should.”

Now, in his final year of eligibility, Michigan State football looks very different than when Turner had his eyes on the program during his high school recruitment. The program is starting from scratch with a new head coach and staff, looking to rekindle its culture, and establish a new identity, with players like Turner.

“Obviously, I hit the portal and I wanted to be back home close to the family," he said. "Coach Smith came here and I heard great things about him. Coach Rossi came here and I heard great things about him, too. So when both decided to come here I was like it’s green light, let’s go.”