“There’s always a little nerves going into the first game,” Lindgren said Tuesday. “Playing in a stadium or being a part of a stadium. I’m kind of excited for that – a new environment and an atmosphere. But, at the end of the day, you kind of have to trust your process and go enjoy it.”

Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren talked about his offense on Tuesday, just three days before the Spartans’ season opener against Florida Atlantic .

Lindgren was a part of head coach Jonathan Smith’s original staff at Oregon State. The Beavers have averaged at least 30 points per game in each of the last three seasons.

Just like Smith, Lindgren has spent his entire career out west. He has also held offensive coordinator positions at Colorado, San Jose State, and Northern Arizona.

“Do as much as you can to prep these guys during the week and let them go perform,” he said.

The previous Michigan State offense did not perform well. Under former offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, the Spartans averaged just 15.9 points per game last year. Only Iowa and Kent State were worse. Against power conference competition, MSU had 11.5 points per game. Iowa averaged 12.6 per game.