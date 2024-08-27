PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
premium-icon
football

MSU’s Brian Lindgren discusses his offense days before opener vs. FAU

Brian Lindgren talks to the media on Tuesday.
Brian Lindgren talks to the media on Tuesday. (Brendan Moore / Spartans Illustrated)
Jacob Cotsonika • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@jacobcotsonika

Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren talked about his offense on Tuesday, just three days before the Spartans’ season opener against Florida Atlantic.

“There’s always a little nerves going into the first game,” Lindgren said Tuesday. “Playing in a stadium or being a part of a stadium. I’m kind of excited for that – a new environment and an atmosphere. But, at the end of the day, you kind of have to trust your process and go enjoy it.”

Lindgren was a part of head coach Jonathan Smith’s original staff at Oregon State. The Beavers have averaged at least 30 points per game in each of the last three seasons.

Just like Smith, Lindgren has spent his entire career out west. He has also held offensive coordinator positions at Colorado, San Jose State, and Northern Arizona.

“Do as much as you can to prep these guys during the week and let them go perform,” he said.

The previous Michigan State offense did not perform well. Under former offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, the Spartans averaged just 15.9 points per game last year. Only Iowa and Kent State were worse. Against power conference competition, MSU had 11.5 points per game. Iowa averaged 12.6 per game.

Worst Scoring Offenses in the FBS (2023)
Rank Team Points Per Game

128

Michigan State

15.9

129

Iowa

15.4

130

Kent State

14.7
Source: NCAA
