Game Preview: Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State
Well, the 2024 football season is nearly here.
When those of you arrive on Michigan State's campus on Friday, you'll notice construction across campus, so if you find yourself gridlocked in a bit of traffic, just remember football is here, so you are OK.
Speaking of football — another major project has been taking place in East Lansing over the past several months. The foundation is being laid, through hard work and sweat, to reconstruct the MSU football program under new head coach Jonathan Smith.
Friday night, even if the expected rain showers come (check local radar for more info), signifies parting skies and the promise of opportunity and growth.
Spartan fans' first look at this new product will be on Friday at 7:01 p.m. Eastern Time as Michigan State opens the 2024 campaign against the Florida Atlantic Owls, led by head coach Tom Herman.
The Owls compete in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and look to improve on their 4-8 record of 2023, which saw four losses within one possession.
In many ways, the Owls look to reinvent themselves as well, only returning two offensive starters from last year and eight on defense.
Herman announced on Aug. 20 that redshirt junior Marshall transfer Cam Fancher will be FAU's starting quarterback for the season opener. Fancher Led Marshall to a 5-5 record, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,162 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2023.
Opening lines saw MSU floating around 10.5-point favorites, and have moved to around -14 as of Thursday morning (ESPN Bet).
Let's take a look at the matchup in more detail.
2023 Season Stats
Michigan State:
- Record: 4-8 (2-7 in Big Ten)
- Offense: (per game averages): 289.3 total yards, 199.8 passing yards, 89.5 rushing yards
- Defense: (per game averages): 388.8 total yards allowed, 237.8 passing yards allowed, 151 rushing yards allowed
- Third-down offense: 30.86%
- Third-down defense: 34.62%
- Cumulative Points Scored: 191 (15.92 per game)
- Cumulative Points Allowed: 340 (28.33 per game)
Florida Atlantic
- Record: 4-8 (3-5 in AAC)
- Offense: (per game averages): 397.3 total yards, 215.5 passing yards, 115.4 rushing yards
- Defense: (per game averages): 373.3 total yards allowed, 248.08 passing yards allowed, 149.3 rushing yards allowed
- Third-down offense: 34.13%
- Third-down defense: 36.52%
-Cumulative Points Scored: 285 (23.75 per game)
- Cumulative Points Allowed: 206 (25.50 per game)
Michigan State: No. 71 overall
Florida Atlantic: No. 108 overall
Series History/All-Time Records
- All-time head-to-head record: Michigan State leads 3-0
- Last Michigan State win: Sept. 10, 2011 (44-0)
- Michigan State all-time record: 730-487-44 (.596)
- Florida Atlantic all-time record: 122-1555-0 (.440)
Uniform Watch
Michigan State:
Smith has preached about MSU football returning to its blue-collar core, and the classic home jerseys are a fitting choice in his debut at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans will go with green helmets (with white logos and a white Greek key stripe), green tops (with white lettering and numbering) and white pants.
Florida Atlantic:
In the “battle of the peninsulas,” the Owls represent the sunshine state with their new helmet design. FAU will have white jerseys and white pants, and the pants also pay homage to Florida with palm trees.
Key Matchups:
MSU Pass rush versus FAU Offensive Line: Florida Atlantic was one of only nine teams nationally to start the same offensive line in all 12 games last season. This season, the Owls return only one starter along the offensive line, center Federico Maranges. FAU ranked 94th nationally last season in sacks allowed per game, so the new blood up front will look to improve upon that, but will be tested early against an MSU front seven that should have the advantage. Of MSU’s 29 sacks last season, 14.5 are no longer on the roster, so it will be interesting to watch who steps up in the trenches. Jalen Thompson, Quindarius Dunnigan, Khris Bogle, Maverick Hansen and company’s ability to make FAU signal-caller Cam Fancher uncomfortable in the pocket will be key to disrupting the dual-threat quarterback in his debut.
Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams' ability to create chunk plays: Last season, Michigan State's rushing attack ranked 111th of 131 teams nationally. MSU averaged just 2.90 yards per carry. Inconsistent run blocking, and stacked boxes due to underwhelming quarterback play made life hard for leading rushing Nate Carter (798 yards rushing).
If MSU can create some running gaps, Carter's plus agility in space, power and speed can show a more explosive side to his game than his first year in the Green and White, and will open up the offensive creativity that Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren look to implement.
A lot of buzz has surrounded the arrival of UMass transfer running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. He will play a large part in the MSU rushing attack, alongside Carter, and complete a two-pronged attack in the Spartans' rushing scheme.
Florida Atlantic’s run defense proved to be porous last season, giving up 149.3 rushing yards per game. MSU’s success in getting their backs to the second level will be a critical factor in their offensive performance and will go a long way toward a victory for the Spartans.
Matt Sheehan breaks the run game further in his 3-2-1 breakdown.
Game Info:
-Date/Kickoff Time: Friday, Aug. 30, 7:01 p.m. Eastern Time
-TV Channel: Big Ten Network
-TV Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (analyst), Dannie Rogers (sideline)
-Radio: Spartan Media Network
-Radio Play-by-play: George Blaha
-Radio Analyst: Jason Strayhorn
-Radio Sidelines: Jehuu Caulcrick
-Radio Broadcast Host: Will Tieman
-Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
-Weather Expectations: Partly cloudy with chance of precipitation near kickoff. Eight mile-per-hour winds with gusts up to 18 miles per hour. High of 87 degrees, and temperatures expected to be around 80 degrees at kickoff.
Final Thoughts:
There are 61 new players on Michigan State's 2024 roster (here’s an article to familiarize yourself with the roster and playing group: MSU EXPECTED DEPTH CHART).
There is nothing in the offseason that can quite prepare you for game speed, so expect some bumps and learning moments to happen in this game for both the Spartans and Owls. Yet for the Spartans, like much of this seasons prospects, relies on the transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles. If Chiles can settle into this game, and not force the action, Friday, Aug. 30 will be a good day for the Spartans, and give a glimpse into how far along in the “rebuild” MSU are.
Tom Herman enters his second year coming off a four-straight losses to end the Owls' 2023 campaign, and that's a long time to sit and wait to shake off that kind of finish. FAU brings a seasoned coach, and a lineup itching to prove its worth. Las Vegas sees this game as less than a two-touchdown Spartan victory, so this is not necessarily a cake walk. But it is a game that Michigan State is expected to win.
All-in-all, as Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins recently said, “there’s not a black cloud over this building … the sun’s shining on the Spartans, man.”
Friday is a day long awaited, enjoy the “sunshine."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.