PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Game Preview: Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith during "Spring Showcase" on April 20, 2024.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith during "Spring Showcase" on April 20, 2024. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kyle Luce • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@L_kyle3

Well, the 2024 football season is nearly here.

When those of you arrive on Michigan State's campus on Friday, you'll notice construction across campus, so if you find yourself gridlocked in a bit of traffic, just remember football is here, so you are OK.

Speaking of football — another major project has been taking place in East Lansing over the past several months. The foundation is being laid, through hard work and sweat, to reconstruct the MSU football program under new head coach Jonathan Smith.

Friday night, even if the expected rain showers come (check local radar for more info), signifies parting skies and the promise of opportunity and growth.

Spartan fans' first look at this new product will be on Friday at 7:01 p.m. Eastern Time as Michigan State opens the 2024 campaign against the Florida Atlantic Owls, led by head coach Tom Herman.

The Owls compete in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and look to improve on their 4-8 record of 2023, which saw four losses within one possession.

In many ways, the Owls look to reinvent themselves as well, only returning two offensive starters from last year and eight on defense.

Herman announced on Aug. 20 that redshirt junior Marshall transfer Cam Fancher will be FAU's starting quarterback for the season opener. Fancher Led Marshall to a 5-5 record, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,162 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2023.

Opening lines saw MSU floating around 10.5-point favorites, and have moved to around -14 as of Thursday morning (ESPN Bet).

Let's take a look at the matchup in more detail.

2023 Season Stats

Advertisement

Michigan State:

- Record: 4-8 (2-7 in Big Ten)

- Offense: (per game averages): 289.3 total yards, 199.8 passing yards, 89.5 rushing yards

- Defense: (per game averages): 388.8 total yards allowed, 237.8 passing yards allowed, 151 rushing yards allowed

- Third-down offense: 30.86%

- Third-down defense: 34.62%

- Cumulative Points Scored: 191 (15.92 per game)

- Cumulative Points Allowed: 340 (28.33 per game)

Florida Atlantic

- Record: 4-8 (3-5 in AAC)

- Offense: (per game averages): 397.3 total yards, 215.5 passing yards, 115.4 rushing yards

- Defense: (per game averages): 373.3 total yards allowed, 248.08 passing yards allowed, 149.3 rushing yards allowed

- Third-down offense: 34.13%

- Third-down defense: 36.52%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 285 (23.75 per game)

- Cumulative Points Allowed: 206 (25.50 per game)

Preseason ESPN SP+ rankings:

Michigan State: No. 71 overall

Florida Atlantic: No. 108 overall

Series History/All-Time Records

Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State game-day graphic by Spartans Illustrated's Ben Sonday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State game-day graphic by Spartans Illustrated's Ben Sonday.

- All-time head-to-head record: Michigan State leads 3-0

- Last Michigan State win: Sept. 10, 2011 (44-0)

- Michigan State all-time record: 730-487-44 (.596)

- Florida Atlantic all-time record: 122-1555-0 (.440)

Uniform Watch

Michigan State:

Smith has preached about MSU football returning to its blue-collar core, and the classic home jerseys are a fitting choice in his debut at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans will go with green helmets (with white logos and a white Greek key stripe), green tops (with white lettering and numbering) and white pants.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5yb2NraW5nIHRoZSBjbGFzc2ljcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vdzNpMHlIUlJKcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3czaTB5SFJSSnM8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9v dGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODI4OTQ1OTE0Njk5ODU4MTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Florida Atlantic:

In the “battle of the peninsulas,” the Owls represent the sunshine state with their new helmet design. FAU will have white jerseys and white pants, and the pants also pay homage to Florida with palm trees.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5yb2NraW5nIHRoZSBzYW5kcyBmb3Igd2VlayAxIfCfp7U8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVHJpQ291bnR5VGFrZW92 ZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUcmlDb3Vu dHlUYWtlb3ZlcjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvV2lubmluZ0luUGFyYWRpc2U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXaW5uaW5nSW5QYXJhZGlzZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0N0d1h4aENpeTYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DdHdY eGhDaXk2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZsb3JpZGEgQXRsYW50aWMgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBGQVVGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9GQVVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyOTE3MDA0NjUyODM2MDg4NT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Key Matchups: 

MSU Pass rush versus FAU Offensive Line: Florida Atlantic was one of only nine teams nationally to start the same offensive line in all 12 games last season. This season, the Owls return only one starter along the offensive line, center Federico Maranges. FAU ranked 94th nationally last season in sacks allowed per game, so the new blood up front will look to improve upon that, but will be tested early against an MSU front seven that should have the advantage. Of MSU’s 29 sacks last season, 14.5 are no longer on the roster, so it will be interesting to watch who steps up in the trenches. Jalen Thompson, Quindarius Dunnigan, Khris Bogle, Maverick Hansen and company’s ability to make FAU signal-caller Cam Fancher uncomfortable in the pocket will be key to disrupting the dual-threat quarterback in his debut.

Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams' ability to create chunk plays: Last season, Michigan State's rushing attack ranked 111th of 131 teams nationally. MSU averaged just 2.90 yards per carry. Inconsistent run blocking, and stacked boxes due to underwhelming quarterback play made life hard for leading rushing Nate Carter (798 yards rushing).

If MSU can create some running gaps, Carter's plus agility in space, power and speed can show a more explosive side to his game than his first year in the Green and White, and will open up the offensive creativity that Smith and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren look to implement.

A lot of buzz has surrounded the arrival of UMass transfer running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams. He will play a large part in the MSU rushing attack, alongside Carter, and complete a two-pronged attack in the Spartans' rushing scheme.

Florida Atlantic’s run defense proved to be porous last season, giving up 149.3 rushing yards per game. MSU’s success in getting their backs to the second level will be a critical factor in their offensive performance and will go a long way toward a victory for the Spartans.

Matt Sheehan breaks the run game further in his 3-2-1 breakdown.

Game Info:                                                                       

-Date/Kickoff Time: Friday, Aug. 30, 7:01 p.m. Eastern Time

-TV Channel: Big Ten Network

-TV Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (analyst), Dannie Rogers (sideline)

-Radio: Spartan Media Network

-Radio Play-by-play: George Blaha

-Radio Analyst: Jason Strayhorn

-Radio Sidelines: Jehuu Caulcrick

-Radio Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

-Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

-Weather Expectations: Partly cloudy with chance of precipitation near kickoff. Eight mile-per-hour winds with gusts up to 18 miles per hour. High of 87 degrees, and temperatures expected to be around 80 degrees at kickoff.

Final Thoughts: 

There are 61 new players on Michigan State's 2024 roster (here’s an article to familiarize yourself with the roster and playing group: MSU EXPECTED DEPTH CHART).

There is nothing in the offseason that can quite prepare you for game speed, so expect some bumps and learning moments to happen in this game for both the Spartans and Owls. Yet for the Spartans, like much of this seasons prospects, relies on the transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles. If Chiles can settle into this game, and not force the action, Friday, Aug. 30 will be a good day for the Spartans, and give a glimpse into how far along in the “rebuild” MSU are.

Tom Herman enters his second year coming off a four-straight losses to end the Owls' 2023 campaign, and that's a long time to sit and wait to shake off that kind of finish. FAU brings a seasoned coach, and a lineup itching to prove its worth. Las Vegas sees this game as less than a two-touchdown Spartan victory, so this is not necessarily a cake walk. But it is a game that Michigan State is expected to win.

All-in-all, as Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins recently said, “there’s not a black cloud over this building … the sun’s shining on the Spartans, man.”

Friday is a day long awaited, enjoy the “sunshine."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5wbGFuIGFjY29yZGluZ2x5LCBTcGFydGFuIE5hdGlvbiDwn5+p4qyc 77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MbWY3R2pzbmQ5Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTG1mN0dqc25kOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjgxODcwODk3 NzY1NDIwMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI2LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2dhbWUtcHJldmlldy1mbG9yaWRhLWF0bGFudGljLXZz LW1pY2hpZ2FuLXN0YXRlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNoaWdhbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGZ2FtZS1wcmV2aWV3LWZsb3JpZGEtYXRsYW50aWMtdnMtbWlj aGlnYW4tc3RhdGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=