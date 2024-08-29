Well, the 2024 football season is nearly here.

When those of you arrive on Michigan State's campus on Friday, you'll notice construction across campus, so if you find yourself gridlocked in a bit of traffic, just remember football is here, so you are OK.

Speaking of football — another major project has been taking place in East Lansing over the past several months. The foundation is being laid, through hard work and sweat, to reconstruct the MSU football program under new head coach Jonathan Smith.

Friday night, even if the expected rain showers come (check local radar for more info), signifies parting skies and the promise of opportunity and growth.

Spartan fans' first look at this new product will be on Friday at 7:01 p.m. Eastern Time as Michigan State opens the 2024 campaign against the Florida Atlantic Owls, led by head coach Tom Herman.

The Owls compete in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and look to improve on their 4-8 record of 2023, which saw four losses within one possession.

In many ways, the Owls look to reinvent themselves as well, only returning two offensive starters from last year and eight on defense.

Herman announced on Aug. 20 that redshirt junior Marshall transfer Cam Fancher will be FAU's starting quarterback for the season opener. Fancher Led Marshall to a 5-5 record, completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,162 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2023.

Opening lines saw MSU floating around 10.5-point favorites, and have moved to around -14 as of Thursday morning (ESPN Bet).

Let's take a look at the matchup in more detail.