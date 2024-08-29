The Spartans open their 2024 campaign Friday evening, at home against Florida Atlantic. A Wednesday evening social media post from the program’s official accounts revealed what we all wanted to know: the team will be wearing green helmets, green jerseys, and white pants.

The Michigan State University football team is making their final preparations for the 2024 season, and the fanbase has been wondering what uniforms the team would wear on the field. The Spartan faithful does not need to wait any longer, as the team will be wearing a familiar look to open the season.

MSU revealed new uniforms last season, which includes a selection of green, white, and black to choose from for each of the helmets, jerseys, and pants. In the past, the Spartans have not been afraid to switch things up on the helmets, wearing different helmet decals to represent the many logos used throughout the school’s history.

In a somewhat tame and un-flashy video, an unnamed player walked out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel wearing this week’s combination. This continues the trend of uniforms being revealed days ahead of that week’s scheduled game, which started for MSU in 2020.

The weekly uniform reveal has been a great source of fan hype and nearly universally praised among fans and alumni. No concrete word has been published, but the timing of the video leads to believe the reveals will be posted two days before the game, around 8:00pm Eastern time.

In what could probably be considered an “Easter egg” contained in the reveal, you can faintly hear AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”, which had been MSU’s longtime entrance theme prior to the previous head coaching regime.

This choice of uniform was dubbed “the classics” in the social media post, referring to the generations-long traditional home color combo for the Spartans, prior to branching out within the last decade.

MSU wore this combination twice last season, in the opening game - a home win over Central Michigan - and in the final game, a loss to Penn State in Detroit. This had been the first time a uniform combo was worn twice within the same season since 2019.

This week marks the first game of the Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State, and with Smith being new to the job, many fans were speculating on how he would handle uniforms. His Oregon State teams were not afraid to mix and match uniform combinations in prior years, but certainly had less helmet decals and logos to choose from. It will be interesting to see if the Spartans continue rocking this combo at home, or will switch things up in two weeks against Prairie View A&M.