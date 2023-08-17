Michigan State's depth chart right now is filled with talent, albeit much is unproven to this point. Fall camp has had competition everywhere, which is usually a good thing for anyone involved in position battles. MSU head coach Mel Tucker was pleased with what he saw in the team's first scrimmage last Saturday, and has also challenged his team to improve in certain areas, such as the run game. As we quickly approach the new season, let’s break down some of the younger players on the roster who have a real shot to make an impact quickly (in no particular order). Of course, these players will need to earn a role themselves, but have a good chance to do so in 2023.

Sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Henry

Michigan State wide receiver Tyrell Henry grabs a pass at Spartan Stadium on April 15, 2023. (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan State’s wide receiver room lost a good chunk of its production from last season, with Keon Coleman transferring to Florida State and Jayden Reed moving on to the NFL. This means increased opportunities for some of the younger, talented pass-catchers on the roster. Henry seems to be establishing himself as someone who can emerge from the group. Tre Mosley, Montorie Foster Jr. and Christian Fitzpatrick are the only returning receivers in the room with serious game experience, and those three are expected to play big roles in 2023, but coaches will be looking for at least one of the youngsters to separate themselves. Henry has the game experience on special teams from last season that may give him an edge to get early playing time. He played 75 snaps on special teams last season and played 20 offensive snaps against Akron in Week Two. While he is still expected to be MSU's lead kick returner in 2023, he is looking to carve out a larger role in the offense as well. The Roseville, Michigan product led the Spartans with 10 kick returns for 183 yards (18.3 yards per return) last season. With the loss of Reed, Henry has a chance to earn a spot as the offense's dynamic threat who can make plays after the catch, and impact the game in multiple ways, including special teams. Other young receivers to watch include redshirt freshmen Antonio Gates Jr. and Jaron Glover. The young trio has an opportunity to make a serious impact in 2023. Competition and hunger between the young group of receivers is encouraged by the coaches and should only elevate them as a whole. Michigan State also added experience to the room in Nebraska transfer Alante Brown. There is plenty of competition in the wide receivers group overall.

Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (No. 5 in green) on the opening day of fall camp on Aug. 3, 2023. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Nathan Carter hype-train seems to be moving faster as of late with some content circulating of the sophomore’s freakish weight room prowess, and notes from the coaches that he produced multiple long runs in both recent scrimmage and practice formats. The Spartans have been searching for a reliable ball carrier since the departure of Kenneth Walker III, and Carter has the potential to be that guy. There is plenty of competition in the running backs room, though, and Carter won't be the only one tailback receiving carries, but all signs point toward him playing a big role in 2023. The Connecticut transfer’s season ended abruptly in 2022 after suffering a shoulder injury in his fourth game versus Michigan in Ann Arbor. Leading up to that, Carter was very impressive as the lead back for the Huskies, rushing for 384 yards (and averaging 6.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown in just three games. It’s too premature (and somewhat silly) to assume Carter will have the same impact that Walker had coming from Wake Forest. Walker was considered by many to be a generational talent. It would not be fair to put those sort of expectations on Carter. But parallels have been made between the two as transfers who came in and impressed right away in the weight room and on the practice field. As mentioned, there will also be steady competition in the backfield, with Jalen Berger returning as the leading rusher from last year and fellow transfer Jaren Mangham expected to be in the mix as well. Carter is supportive of his fellow running backs and is just looking to help the team in any way he can. The exact roles in the backfield are still being worked out, but it does feel like Carter take over the lead role and run with it if he stays healthy.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Michigan State's Derrick Harmon celebrates after a tackle for a loss against Akron on Sept. 10, 2022. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Sophomore defensive back Dillon Tatum

Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) breaks up a pass in the end zone on Nov. 26, 2022. (© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tatum was thrown into the fire last season as a true freshman and was versatile enough to play in multiple spots defensively. Tatum played in all 12 games in 2022, earning 188 snaps on defense and 144 snaps on special teams. He played at both safety and cornerback. The early experience should give Tatum an upper hand as he enters 2023 and the Spartans will need a reliable playmaker in the defensive backfield after losing their coach on the field, Xavier Henderson. Fellow safety Kendell Brooks, along with one-time transfer cornerbacks Ameer Speed and Ronald Williams II, also departed the program with their eligibility expiring. This opens up major opportunities for newcomers in the defensive backfield; a group that is filled with freshmen and sophomores. Coaches will be relying on this group to revitalize a unit that has ranked toward the bottom of the country in pass defense since Tucker has been at the helm. After spending time at multiple positions in 2022, Tatum will be competing for one of the starting cornerback jobs, along with Charles Brantley and veteran transfers Terry Roberts (Iowa/Miami)and Semar Melvin (Wisconsin), among others. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out, but with Tatum’s versatility and experience, there will be opportunities for him to make an impact. While he is currently focusing on cornerback, Tatum can also play at the nickel back or safety positions as well. Along with Tatum, fellow second-year defensive backs Jaden Mangham and Malik Spencer are expected to be the starting safety duo, in what appears to be a youth movement in the secondary.