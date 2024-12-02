Locked On Spartans: MSU football completes failed first season under Smith

Michigan State football stumbled to the finish line of what was once a promising year under Jonathan Smith. Let's talk about it.
MSU has added offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers to its 2025 roster as a preferred walk-on. Learn more about Rogers.
Next year's Spartan rushing attack will look a lot different with Carter and Kay’ron Lynch-Adams done playing.
Michigan State long snapper Jack Carson Wentz plans to enter the the transfer portal. More here.
No. 1 Michigan State hockey takes on Wisconsin in Madison this weekend.
Michigan State wide receiver Jaron Glover has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
