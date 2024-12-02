Michigan State Men's Basketball Breaks into Top-25 Rankings

Michigan State men's basketball has returned to the Coaches Poll Top-25 this week for the first time since Nov. 27, 2023. The Spartans debut at No. 25 in this week's poll following a third-place finish at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational last week.
MSU didn't break into the AP Top-25 this week, but increased its vote totals from 14 in Week Four's results to 108 this week, the most of any team receiving votes. The Spartans haven't appeared in the AP Poll rankings since Nov. 20, 2023.
Read more Spartans Illustrated Coverage of Men's Basketball:
- Tom Izzo felt his team 'deserved to win' against UNC in Maui
- Michigan State made 'uncharacteristic' errors in its loss against Memphis
- Michigan State was 'ready to fight' in its Maui victory over Colorado
- Tom Izzo on his team's 3-point shooting woes: 'Make the damn shot, please'
Michigan State joins five other Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. The Spartans currently boast a 6-2 record with a victory over No. 22 (No. 20 AP) North Carolina to secure third place in Maui. MSU's only losses on the season were to No. 1 (1 AP) Kansas in the Champions Classic and No. 15 (16 AP) Memphis last week in Maui.
The full Coaches Poll is available below.
USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 2, 2024
1. Kansas
2. Auburn
3. Tennessee
4. Marquette
5. Iowa State
6. Kentucky
7. Purdue
8. Gonzaga
9. Duke
10. Oregon
11. Wisconsin
12. Alabama
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Memphis
16. Baylor
17. Illinois
18. Houston
19. Pittsburgh
20. Ole Miss
21. Oklahoma
22. North Carolina
23. Michigan
24. Texas A&M
25. Michigan State
MSU will return to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Minnesota as it kicks off an early stretch of Big Ten play. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.