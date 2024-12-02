Michigan State Men's Basketball Breaks into Top-25 Rankings

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in action against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center; Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, HI. (Photo by © Marco Garcia-Imagn Images)

Michigan State men's basketball has returned to the Coaches Poll Top-25 this week for the first time since Nov. 27, 2023. The Spartans debut at No. 25 in this week's poll following a third-place finish at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational last week. MSU didn't break into the AP Top-25 this week, but increased its vote totals from 14 in Week Four's results to 108 this week, the most of any team receiving votes. The Spartans haven't appeared in the AP Poll rankings since Nov. 20, 2023.

Michigan State joins five other Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. The Spartans currently boast a 6-2 record with a victory over No. 22 (No. 20 AP) North Carolina to secure third place in Maui. MSU's only losses on the season were to No. 1 (1 AP) Kansas in the Champions Classic and No. 15 (16 AP) Memphis last week in Maui. The full Coaches Poll is available below.

USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 2, 2024

1. Kansas

2. Auburn

3. Tennessee

4. Marquette

5. Iowa State

6. Kentucky

7. Purdue

8. Gonzaga

9. Duke

10. Oregon

11. Wisconsin

12. Alabama

13. Florida

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Baylor

17. Illinois

18. Houston

19. Pittsburgh

20. Ole Miss

21. Oklahoma

22. North Carolina

23. Michigan

24. Texas A&M

25. Michigan State

MSU will return to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Minnesota as it kicks off an early stretch of Big Ten play. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

