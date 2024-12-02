Advertisement
Published Dec 2, 2024
Michigan State Men's Basketball Breaks into Top-25 Rankings
circle avatar
Kevin Knight  •  Spartans Illustrated
Asst. Managing Editor
Twitter
@KAjaxKnight

Michigan State men's basketball has returned to the Coaches Poll Top-25 this week for the first time since Nov. 27, 2023. The Spartans debut at No. 25 in this week's poll following a third-place finish at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational last week.

MSU didn't break into the AP Top-25 this week, but increased its vote totals from 14 in Week Four's results to 108 this week, the most of any team receiving votes. The Spartans haven't appeared in the AP Poll rankings since Nov. 20, 2023.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Read more Spartans Illustrated Coverage of Men's Basketball:
- Tom Izzo felt his team 'deserved to win' against UNC in Maui
- Michigan State made 'uncharacteristic' errors in its loss against Memphis
- Michigan State was 'ready to fight' in its Maui victory over Colorado
- Tom Izzo on his team's 3-point shooting woes: 'Make the damn shot, please'

Michigan State joins five other Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. The Spartans currently boast a 6-2 record with a victory over No. 22 (No. 20 AP) North Carolina to secure third place in Maui. MSU's only losses on the season were to No. 1 (1 AP) Kansas in the Champions Classic and No. 15 (16 AP) Memphis last week in Maui.

The full Coaches Poll is available below.

USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 2, 2024

1. Kansas
2. Auburn
3. Tennessee
4. Marquette
5. Iowa State
6. Kentucky
7. Purdue
8. Gonzaga
9. Duke
10. Oregon
11. Wisconsin
12. Alabama
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Memphis
16. Baylor
17. Illinois
18. Houston
19. Pittsburgh
20. Ole Miss
21. Oklahoma
22. North Carolina
23. Michigan
24. Texas A&M
25. Michigan State

MSU will return to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Minnesota as it kicks off an early stretch of Big Ten play. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagra

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30/BTN

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

TBD/TBD

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ or New York, NY

1:30 pm/CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

Advertisement